These 3 Bold Trades Send Damian Lillard To Denver Nuggets

The Big Apple provides one of the biggest stages for the NBA’s stars to shine. Unfortunately, the New York Knicks don’t have many of them on their current roster. Last season, Julius Randle had the appearance of one. Unfortunately, he regressed considerably in 2021-22. The big man’s scoring dropped from 24.1 points per game to 20.1. His three-point accuracy has particularly plummeted, connecting on 41.1% of his tries last season and only 30.8% this year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO