ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Man dies after fire rips through Orange County auto repair shop

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County firefighters responded to a fire that ripped through an auto repair shop Thursday morning.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Crews said they saw flames and heavy smoke when they arrived at the business on Grand Street near Rio Grande Avenue just after 6 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFqEE_0gCgANa000
Orange County auto repair shop fire (WFTV.com News Staff)

At the scene, they also discovered a deceased man near the burning building, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s investigators had few details to release about the investigation, which they said is in its early stages.

Drone 9 captured images of the flames and smoke billowing in the area.

We watched as sparks were flying in front of the shop.

Reporter Q McCray has been on scene collecting the latest details about the fire and the death investigation.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the fire. Check back and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

1 injured, several pets killed in Altamonte Springs house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was taken to a hospital and several pets were killed Sunday in a house fire in Seminole County, fire officials said. The fire broke out on Camellia Avenue in Altamonte Springs. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Officials with the Seminole County Fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Brush fire ripping through cattle ranch in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service is reporting a brush fire has broken out in a rural area of St. Cloud Monday afternoon. The 30-acre fire is close to Kempfer Ranch, a 25,000 acre family-owned and operated ranch located in Deer Park. The fire is 75% contained...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
WESH

FHP: Vehicle catches on fire in Volusia County on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol was at the scene of a vehicle fire that occurred in Volusia County. The fire happened around 6:38 p.m. in DeLand, troopers say. A Ford Explorer was headed westbound on I-4 near mile marker 123. A 59-year-old man from Winter Springs spotted...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Fire officials: Apopka house catches on fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire was reported Saturday afternoon in Orange County. Around 2:59 p.m., the Orange County Fire Rescue Department says they responded to the scene in Apopka on Falcon Hill Drive. Smoke and fire was seen coming out of the home when firefighters arrived. The...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Repair#Rips#Heavy Fire#Accident#Grand St Calls#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
click orlando

Wrong-way driver caused crash on SR-408, Expressway Authority says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A wrong-way driver caused a crash Monday morning on State Road 408 in Orange County, according to the Central Florida Expressway Authority. The wreck happened on eastbound S.R. 408 east of Old Winter Garden Road, just before John Young Parkway, around 4:50 a.m. Eastbound lanes of S.R. 408 were closed in the area, but all lanes were reopened around 9 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies still searching for person of interest in fatal shooting at IHOP

DeBARY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are still searching Monday for a man they believe has information about a fatal shooting at an IHOP. Deputies said they were able to locate a vehicle they believe may have been involved in the shooting Friday evening. The Cadillac CTS sedan was found in the Daytona Beach area, according to investigators.
DEBARY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

One man, one woman hurt in airboat accident on St. Johns River

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of an airboat accident Saturday afternoon. The scene was located on St. Johns River in Christmas, Florida. Fire officials say one man and a woman were hurt during the accident. The woman was transported to the Orlando...
CHRISTMAS, FL
WESH

68-year-old woman drowns in New Smyrna Beach

A woman visiting New Smyrna Beach drowned Saturday night. Officials said it happened around 8 p.m. in the 200 block south of the beach. The victim, a 68-year-old woman visiting from Cocoa Beach, was swimming in an unguarded area when she was caught in a rip current. An off-duty officer...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

'It was unbearable': Family of 14-year-old killed in fall from ICON Park ride address autopsy findings

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's been one week since the autopsy was released in the death of the 14-year-old who fell from a ride at ICON Park. The autopsy found that Tyre Sampson weighed more than 380 pounds, almost 100 pounds over the recommended weight limit for the Free Fall ride. It also found Sampson died of blunt force trauma caused by the fall, about halfway down the 430-foot tall ride, at ICON park. He had many injuries, all over his body, including a broken jaw, leg, arm and ribs.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Woman facing lawsuit after battle in drive-through lane at McDonald’s

A Lady Lake woman is facing a lawsuit after a battle in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant. Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 52, was arrested last year after she was involved in a collision July 9 in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant in Leesburg. Ferguson “became upset” and walked to the window of the other driver’s car and began arguing with her.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

FHP: 1 dead in Saturday morning ATV crash on SR417

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died and another was critically injured in a crash between two ATVs and an SUV along State Road 417 in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP shut down the roadway near northbound mile marker 31 for several hours after the 1...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

212 people rescued from ocean, Volusia County Beach Safety says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, 212 people were rescued from the ocean. Volusia County Beach Safety says they flew the red flag Saturday. They're preparing for an increased amount of visitors on Father's Day. Beach safety experts say they're anticipating rip currents Sunday and through the upcoming week.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
71K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy