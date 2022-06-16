ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Powerful storms leave damage in Sheboygan

WISN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Severe storms hit southeast Wisconsin leaving a path of destruction in Sheboygan County. Natalie Sargent recorded the wind and rain as the storms arrived Wednesday night near 15th Street and Division Avenue. It shows a tree falling on a home and possibly the transformer exploding....

www.wisn.com

wearegreenbay.com

Storm brush pickup dates in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Devastating storms swept across Wisconsin on June 15, including 8 tornados throughout the state. Left in the storm’s wake was everything from knocked down tree branches to destroyed homes and farms. In the past days, you may have gathered brush from your yard and are wondering when it will be picked up.
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

Some Seymour residents still didn’t have power into Sunday

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Electricity is something we may take for granted until the power goes out. In Seymour, some residents have been without power since that storm hit on Wednesday evening. “Lots of grilling out, lots of camping out, no power, no flashlights, no phone service so lots of board games and card games […]
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Tornadoes ravage WI, many reach wind speeds over 85 mph

(WFRV) – June 15, 2022, will be a date not soon forgotten by many Wisconsinites. On that day, lives were turned upside down when multiple tornadoes swiveled through local communities leaving only mass destruction in their wake. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), as of Sunday morning, tornadoes...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

I-43 crash in Manitowoc County cleared, all lanes reopen

WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has provided an update on the crash in Manitowoc County on I-43 at Mile Marker 158. According to WisDOT, the crash that happened around 6:10 p.m. is cleared and all lanes are now open to motorists. The crash took...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WISN

Impact Day: Heat advisory issued for Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Tuesday is an impact day because of the heat forecast for southeastern Wisconsin. A heat advisory has been issued from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The heat index could hit 105. Monday was the fourth 90-degree or higher day in June. It will be brutally hot and...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

F1 Tornado rips through Northern Outagamie County

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The path of destruction from the F1 tornado that ripped through Northern Outagamie County is upending lives as people start on this massive clean-up project. The Elmergreen Family in Black Creek was left to pick up the pieces after their barn completely collapsed, everything...
1065thebuzz.com

Operation Dry Water Hoping to Keep Boating Sober

Operating vehicles while intoxicated is a “no-no” on the road, and also on the water. An effort coordinated between the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, the state DNR and others will help emphasize that point during the upcoming July 4th weekend with Operation Dry Water. The three-day weekend will see an increase in outreach, education and enforcement surrounding boating under the influence.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
newsfromthestates.com

Severe weather takes lives in Wisconsin

Communities across Wisconsin have been whipped by severe weather over the last couple of days. A heat wave, heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadoes descended on the state this week. Wisconsin Emergency Management reported damage from Monroe to Marinette counties. Nearly two dozen county and tribal emergency management offices have reported damage to trees, buildings and numerous downed power lines. Monroe County has declared a state of emergency as has the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation. No statewide emergency declaration has been requested so far.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Right lane back open on I-43 in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin traffic seems to be back to normal on I-43 at Atkinson Drive, as seen off the 511 website. No reports of what the holdup was have been confirmed by local police. Local 5 will update this article when more information is released. Original:...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Outagamie Co. lanes back open on I-41 after crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports lanes on I-41 are back open going north at Meade St. It said the crash is cleared and gave no other updates. Original: Outagamie Co. crash impacts I-41 traffic. MONDAY 6/20/2022 6:04 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Storm Cleanup Efforts Make “Significant Progress” in Sheboygan

Cleanup efforts after severe thunderstorms flattened hundreds of trees in Sheboygan Wednesday night have made “significant progress” on the emergency priorities of opening streets and removing trees from homes, vehicles and blocked driveways. That, according to Director of Public Works David Beiebel in a Friday afternoon release. Biebel...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Local Major Road Work Projects to Affect Traffic

There are a couple of road construction projects that will be affecting traffic this week. First, in the City of Manitowoc, Meadow Lane between South 35th and Broadway Street will be closed off. Detours will be in place. This project is expected to last through around July 8th. Also, construction...
MANITOWOC, WI
CBS 58

23-year-old reopens and revives sports complex in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Theran Wanta is putting new life into his hometown with Stingers Golf and Recreation. Theran reopened the old mini golf course and driving range that people have visited in West Bend for decades, Blue Dog. "People are sort of surprised when they meet me...
WEST BEND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Seymour

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - People across Northeast Wisconsin are working to clear the mess left behind by powerful and devastating storms Wednesday. The National Weather Service confirms an EF1 tornado touched down in Seymour in Outagamie County. There were no injuries or deaths. Wisconsin Public Service says storms knocked out...
SEYMOUR, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

6/19/22 Kewaskum Man Injured In Rollover Accident

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Campbellsport Ambulance and Fire responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on US Highway 45, south of State Highway 67 in the Town of Auburn just before 9:30 Saturday night. An investigation determined the 39-year-old Kewaskum man driving the vehicle south on US Highway 45 lost control, went left of center and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its wheels. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle had to be extricated. Flight for Life flew him to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries. Assisting at the scene were Eden Fire Department and First responders, City of Fond du Lac Ambulance, Campbellsport Police Department, the State Patrol and DNR.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI

