Powerful storms leave damage in Sheboygan

Operating vehicles while intoxicated is a “no-no” on the road, and also on the water. An effort coordinated between the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, the state DNR and others will help emphasize that point during the upcoming July 4th weekend with Operation Dry Water. The three-day weekend will see an increase in outreach, education and enforcement surrounding boating under the influence.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO