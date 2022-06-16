North Dakota beekeeper showcases the wonder and importance of bees

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The West Fargo Street Fair gives people a chance to get out of the house and enjoy some art, food, and fun outside in the sun. In 2020 people say crowds were smaller than normal at the West Fargo Street Fair because of COVID-19, now restrictions have loosened, this year Fresh air, good food, and local vendors attracted dozens.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ticks, once mostly found in the northeastern portion of the United States, are now found in many other areas, including North Dakota. Dog ticks, also called wood ticks, are North Dakota’s most common ticks. The insects are considered vectors of many diseases. They’re a risk...
In Minnesota, one attraction has tourists seeing green. The Jolly Green Giant of Faribault County is a 60-foot fiberglass statue that has delighted townsfolk and travelers for the past 43 years. John Lauritsen has more.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
North Dakota's soybean industry is undergoing major changes, and a recent groundbreaking for a plant in the central part of the state celebrated that. The ceremony for the Green Bison Soy Processing facility in Spiritwood, North Dakota, was held earlier this month. The project is a joint venture between ADM and Marathon Petroleum. The $350 million facility will be North Dakota's first dedicated soybean crushing plant. It is expected to process $150,000 bushels of soybeans a day into oil, meal and fiber. An estimated 600 million pounds of vegetable oil a year will be sent to the Marathon refinery in Dickinson, North Dakota, to be refined into renewable diesel.
Have you ever owned an exotic pet? I have, I used to own ducks in my backyard. Not the Daffy domesticated ducks, but duck species you would see in the wild. Wood Ducks, Green-Winged Teal, Pintails, Mallards, Cinnamon Teal, and even Eurasian Wigeon. Now, these were not ducks I captured or found in the wild, (that would be illegal) these were "captative reared" waterfowl that I purchased from a breeder. Yep, there are actual people who raise waterfowl and other gamebirds to sell to the public for pets, taxidermy, or to other breeders. They even make a living doing it.
People who live in South Dakota already know just how much fun this state offers. From hiking adventures to lively local restaurants, you can always find something to do in South Dakota. After all, we are the state of "Great Faces, Great Places." However, compared to the rest of the...
HARWOOD, N.D. (AP) — A fire at one of southeastern North Dakota’s oldest churches is being investigated as “suspicious.”. The blaze at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church near Harwood was reported about 8 a.m. Friday by a passing motorist who saw smoke coming out of the windows. West...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red Raven Espresso Parlor in downtown Fargo has announced it will need to move from its current location. It says in a Facebook post the space was rented out to a different tenant, and it has 30 days to vacate the space. Red...
When you passed through the intersection of Broadway and 2nd Ave North Friday evenings recently, you may have noticed a growing presence of colors, community engagement, and PRIDE. Yes; THAT Pride. While Fargo, North Dakota 'officially' celebrates pride for one week in August; a growing movement has pushed to bring...
Some people say that a pizza tastes better if you cut it in squares. And, the main event in this food battle features Fargo-Moorhead’s favorite thin-crust squared circles. Judging a competition between Duane’s House of Pizza and Sammy’s Pizza and Restaurant is not easy. It’s a high-level affair. Did you know that both places are favorites of former U.S. Senator Byron Dorgan?
Can you imagine not having your air conditioner during a 100-degree heatwave?. As we prepare for a heatwave this weekend with high temperatures near or above 100 degrees Saturday through Sunday, just imagine if your power was interrupted? Well, that is a distinct possibility for North Dakotans according to a Facebook post from Harrison REMC.
Someone You Should Know: Miss North Dakota USA, SaNoah LaRocque.
(STACKER) — Gasoline prices, on average, continued to soar past the $4.50 per gallon mark over the last week and into Monday. Diesel, at $5.55 per gallon, has cooled off by two cents from its record high set on May 18, according to AAA. Experts note that while crude...
Whether you have a pet already or you plan on getting one, regular health screenings are always encouraged. But there are so many veterinary clinics in Fargo, how can you decide which one to go with? Essentially it depends on four things. Species, cost, proximity, and emergency status. Two Rivers...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Eats Foodshare Alliance will be setting up a pop-up food pantry to distribute groceries to those in need on Monday, June 20th. Contact-free pick-up will be available from 4pm to 5:30pm in the parking lot of the Lutheran Church of the Cross on 13th Ave E, across from Texas Roadhouse.
