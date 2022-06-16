North Dakota beekeeper showcases the wonder and importance of bees

Have you ever owned an exotic pet? I have, I used to own ducks in my backyard. Not the Daffy domesticated ducks, but duck species you would see in the wild. Wood Ducks, Green-Winged Teal, Pintails, Mallards, Cinnamon Teal, and even Eurasian Wigeon. Now, these were not ducks I captured or found in the wild, (that would be illegal) these were "captative reared" waterfowl that I purchased from a breeder. Yep, there are actual people who raise waterfowl and other gamebirds to sell to the public for pets, taxidermy, or to other breeders. They even make a living doing it.

4 DAYS AGO