Cats available for adoption in Burlington
Canva
Cats available for adoption in Burlington
Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you're within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Burlington on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you're interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.
Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Burlington, Vermont.
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Burlington, according to Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Burlington, according to Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Burlington, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
Sonic
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Peppy
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Tiki
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Timothee
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Miles
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Burlington metro area
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Burlington metro area
You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Burlington
Petfinder
Daisy
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Klim
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Harper - Hard to Resist!
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tuxedo (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder
Comments / 0