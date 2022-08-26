ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Cats available for adoption in Burlington

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lGfwW_0gCg0PqV00
Canva

Cats available for adoption in Burlington

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you're within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Burlington on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you're interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Burlington, Vermont.

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Burlington, according to Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Burlington, according to Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Burlington, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NA4e_0gCg0PqV00
Petfinder

Sonic

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZllPD_0gCg0PqV00
Petfinder

Peppy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HunUI_0gCg0PqV00
Petfinder

Tiki

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07HsbG_0gCg0PqV00
Petfinder

Timothee

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGpcH_0gCg0PqV00
Petfinder

Miles

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Burlington metro area

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Burlington metro area

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Burlington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hZhd_0gCg0PqV00
Petfinder

Daisy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yt7ch_0gCg0PqV00
Petfinder

Klim

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGhOs_0gCg0PqV00
Petfinder

Harper - Hard to Resist!

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tuxedo (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
Vermont State
Burlington, VT
Society
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
Local
Vermont Society
Burlington, VT
Lifestyle
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Companion Animals#Short Hair#Pet Lover#Canva Cats#Italian#Asian#Tripadvisor Petfinder
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy