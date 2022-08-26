Canva

Cats available for adoption in Burlington

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you're within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Burlington on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you're interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Burlington, Vermont.

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Burlington, according to Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Burlington, according to Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Burlington, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Sonic

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peppy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tiki

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Timothee

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Miles

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Burlington metro area

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Burlington metro area

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Burlington

Petfinder

Daisy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Klim

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Harper - Hard to Resist!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tuxedo (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder