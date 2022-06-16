ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Thursday BP: The beef goes on

By Sami Higgins
McCovey Chronicles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince it’s an off-day, let’s take a look at where things stand with professional sports’ most ridiculous drama: fantasy football feuds. After the incident nearly three weeks ago where Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson on the field before a game in Cincinnati (receiving a three-game suspension), Pederson basically read the receipts...

www.mccoveychronicles.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB Star Undergoing Season-Ending Surgery

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is set to undergo season ending surgery to repair an injury on his right wrist, the team announced on Friday. “Anthony Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right wrist early next week. Additional information will be provided as appropriate," the team wrote on Twitter.
MLB
FanSided

Mets continue to be the unluckiest team ever with another pitcher injury

The New York Mets starting rotation was once again bitten by the injury bug, this time to Tylor Megill again. The New York Mets have been the best team in the National League through the first two months of the season. They managed to do so with huge injuries to their starting rotation, with Jacob deGrom not even starting in a game this season. Unfortunately, the team was hit with another injury to their starter.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger drops truth bombs on Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers’ frustrating slump

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped a 2-1 extra inning affair against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night. LA now trails the San Diego Padres in the NL West and they have labored during the month of June. Players such as Justin Turner and Max Muncy have underperformed, while Mookie Betts is currently dealing with an injury scare. There is no question LA is not at full strength. Nonetheless, Cody Bellinger dropped a truth bomb on the Dodgers’ recent lackluster play, via the Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ESPN

Milwaukee Brewers designate outfielder Lorenzo Cain, 36, for assignment after 'a great career'

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain was designated for assignment on Saturday, the team announced before its game against the Cincinnati Reds. Cain, 36, was hitting .179 in 145 at-bats while the Brewers' offense struggled throughout June. The veteran was 4-for-26 this month with no walks and seven strikeouts. As a team, the Brewers rank 14th in OPS in the National League in June while falling out of first place after a strong start.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets’ level of interest in trading for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, revealed

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras could end up finding a new home in the majors ahead of this season’s trade deadline. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman noted that a “big price tag” is expected for Contreras, who is set to become a free agent after this season. Heyman further added that when it comes […] The post Rumor: Mets’ level of interest in trading for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Madison Bumgarner’s future with Diamondbacks gets a pivotal update amid Cardinals links

The Arizona Diamondbacks are having a rollercoaster start to the 2022 season, and they could end up emerging as sellers at the MLB trade deadline later in the year. As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Diamondbacks “would entertain” offers for multiple players in the coming months, including Madison Bumgarner. However, Heyman […] The post Rumor: Madison Bumgarner’s future with Diamondbacks gets a pivotal update amid Cardinals links appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jonathan Davis making Brewers debut Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Davis has been at the Brewers' Triple-A level so far in 2022. However, that is changing Saturday. Lorenzo Cain was designated for assignment, leaving a spot open on the roster. In his place, the team selected Davis' contract. In his Brewers debut, Davis will get the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Aschcraft.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Joc Pederson
FOX Sports

Freeman, Turner power Dodgers over Guardians; Betts to IL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For at least one game, the Los Angeles Dodgers resembled the team that has been one of the best in the National League over the past nine seasons. It could be a while until they're truly at full strength. Freddie Freeman had three hits, Trea...
CLEVELAND, OH
Boston

St. Louis, legendary trio add spice to key Red Sox weekend series at Fenway

This is going to be a weekend rich with history at Fenway Park. No disrespect to the departing A’s, despite their 2022 efforts to engender disrespect (all the way to Las Vegas). They won a slopfest Thursday on their way out of town, and shared a oft-forgotten what-if with the Red Sox nearly 50 years ago this week — the 72 hours in 1976 when Hall of Famer closer Rollie Fingers was sold to the Red Sox before commissioner Bowie Kuhn nullified it in the best interests of the game.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Justin Verlander drops shocking revelation on near-signing before Astros return

Houston Astros star Justin Verlander has enjoyed a career renaissance in 2022. After undergoing Tommy John surgery almost two years ago and missing the 2021 campaign, his MLB future was in doubt at age 39. But Verlander felt as if he had more left in the tank and opted not to retire. He ultimately re-signed […] The post Justin Verlander drops shocking revelation on near-signing before Astros return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Reds#The San Francisco Giants#Ir
ClutchPoints

Mariners’ Justin Upton drops truth bomb on his Angels departure

Perry Minasian has shown over his tenure as Los Angeles Angels general manager that he is not one to shy away from making surprise moves. He did just that ahead of the 2022 season, as he opted to designate Justin Upton for assignment. Minasian noted that the decision to part ways with Upton was a […] The post Mariners’ Justin Upton drops truth bomb on his Angels departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS San Francisco

Golden State Warriors to hold first victory parade in San Francisco on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Minutes after the Golden State Warriors won their fourth championship in Boston Thursday, the team posted details on the its first victory parade in San Francisco.The team will hold its victory parade on Monday, June 20 in San Francisco on Market Street. It will begin at 11:20 a.m. on the intersection of Market and Main streets, and will end at 6th street around 2 p.m."The Warriors and the City of San Francisco will host a free-flowing and engaging celebratory event for fans, with the opportunity to share in the up-close excitement of the 2022 NBA Championship with the Warriors, their players, coaches, legends and staff," the team wrote.The team held its previous three championship victory parades in Oakland, where the Warriors called home from 1971 to 2019. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Brewers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick for Sunday, June 19 (Mike Minor Inching Close to Getting DFA'd)

The Cincinnati Reds are set to host the Milwaukee Brewers in a battle of NL Central foes. The Reds, with a .359 winning percentage, are likely to end the year in last place in the division and pose little threat to the Brewers in most cases. Milwaukee, meanwhile, is fighting with the Cardinals for the top spot in the division and needs every win they can get right now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Clayton Kershaw Throws No-Hitter Against Rockies

Clayton Kershaw took a routine Wednesday night start against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium and made history by throwing his first career no-hitter on June 18, 2014. A Yasiel Puig sacrifice fly and Matt Kemp RBI single spotted Kershaw a 2-0 lead heading into the second inning. He struck out the first two batters and got a groundout. Kershaw struck out two more batters in the third to give him five strikeouts on the night up to that point.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Giants claim Mercedes off waivers from White Sox

SAN FRANCISCO -- For a brief moment at the start of the 2021 season, Yermin Mercedes was one of the best stories in baseball. The Giants are hoping he can catch lightning in a bottle a second time. A week after he was designated by the Chicago White Sox, Mercedes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Patriots signing Darryl Williams

The Patriots are adding some depth to their offensive line. New England is signing center Darryl Williams, his agency Elite Loyalty Sports confirmed on Friday afternoon. Williams signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State last year. While he didn’t make the 53-man roster, he later re-signed with the team’s practice squad.
FOXBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy