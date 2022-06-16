Connecticut teacher digs up his class' 25-year-old time capsule

TEXAS, USA — After the COVID-19 pandemic’s education disruptions caused Texas students’ standardized test scores to drop, their performance is beginning to turn around toward pre-pandemic levels in three subject areas, according to test results released Thursday by the Texas Education Agency. But their scores across the...
DALLAS — North Texas has been hit with early heatwaves this year. Are we expecting a historically hot summer?. Let's cut to the chase before we jump into the details:. YES. We are very confident the rest of this summer will be hotter than normal. When we think of truly hot summers here in the weather department, we think of summers with above-normal triple-digit days. DFW normally sees 20 100-degree days in the summer.
SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO — As the frosted-glass window slides open, a dozen heads pop up, all with the same anxious, expectant look. One by one, women are called up to the desk at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services to learn whether and when they can get an abortion.
TEXAS, USA — Juneteenth is the nation's youngest federal holiday, but its roots go back more than 150 years. The United States celebrated its first federally-recognized Juneteenth in 2021 after President Joe Biden signed a bill creating Juneteenth National Independence Day. On Saturday, the grandmother of Juneteenth put on...
FORT WORTH, Texas — Tarrant County commissioners voted unanimously to ask the governor to call a special legislative session in the aftermath of the Uvalde massacre. Commissioner Roy Brooks introduced the resolution, and the Democrat says something must be done quickly so students, parents, teachers and other staff will have a comfort level before returning to campuses as early as August.
DALLAS — If long lines at food banks are "canary in a coal mine" proof of the current struggle posed by inflation, as some economists predict, the trend continued en masse in North Texas on Friday. Food distribution events offered by the Tarrant Area Food Bank at Dickies Arena...
Meteorological summer began on June 1, and it's been a hot one, so far. Looking ahead to the rest of summer, we don't see any reason to believe it won't remain hot. For more on that, check out this story. The upcoming week. It's going to be a scorcher of...
DALLAS — State Sen. Royce West does not think there will be a special session called to investigate the Uvalde massacre, despite growing pressure on Gov. Greg Abbott. “I think that what’s happening is that there will be a lot of financial moves that are going to be made in order to move money around to provide school districts resources to do several things that state leadership is talking about. Training as an example,” West said on Inside Texas Politics.
HOUSTON — Senator John Cornyn faced a tough crowd when speaking at this year's Texas GOP convention in Houston. Before he spoke, he was met with boos immediately upon taking the stage at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The crowd grew louder when he spoke about guns and...
CARROLLTON, Texas — As the summer heat stretches on, your A/C bills are no doubt getting bigger. One way to cut big bills at home is more efficient heating and cooling. On Friday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Carrollton to recognize the research and development team at Lennox International for winning a challenge to develop a more efficient heating and cooling system.
