Connecticut teacher digs up his class' 25-year-old time capsule

DALLAS — State Sen. Royce West does not think there will be a special session called to investigate the Uvalde massacre, despite growing pressure on Gov. Greg Abbott. “I think that what’s happening is that there will be a lot of financial moves that are going to be made in order to move money around to provide school districts resources to do several things that state leadership is talking about. Training as an example,” West said on Inside Texas Politics.

