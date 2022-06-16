Missing Texas teen found safe

Hopkins County deputies received a report of some personal items located on a county road north of Sulphur Springs Monday night. Deputies searched the area and located a vehicle that had been abandoned. A further search of the area was conducted and deputies located a deceased male in a creek that is believed to be associated with the vehicle and was a victim of homicide. At this time, it appears that this is an isolated incident that started in the metroplex and the victim and vehicle were left in this area. The body, which has not been publicly identified, was sent for an autopsy and the investigation continues.

