Honey Grove, TX

Missing Texas teen found safe

By Gray News staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONEY GROVE, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities say a missing 13-year-old from Texas has been...

News Channel 25

1 person dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Lavon

ALLEN, Texas — Authorities in Collin County say one person is dead, and two others remain missing after a boat capsized in Lake Lavon. The Collin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon. According to a press release, four...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Amber Alert out for kidnapped Texas 13-year-old

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night for a kidnapped Texas 13-year-old girl. Kionna Braxton, a Honey Grove native, was last seen Tuesday, June 14 around 1:40 p.m. She was wearing “blondish/brown braids” with an orange and white cheerleading outfit along with “blue/orange/red croc footwear.” No information has been […]
HONEY GROVE, TX
Amber Alert For Honey Grove Canceled

The Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for 13-year-old Kionna Braxton of Honey Grove has been canceled after she was found alive and well in an Arlington apartment. Officers say 31-year-old Nolan Neighbors was with the girl. They charged him with Harboring a Runaway. Investigators believe Neighbors and the girl had been chatting online and had made arrangements to meet in Arlington.
HONEY GROVE, TX
Missing Sulphur Springs Man

The Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a missing person. Jah Rajah (Rocky) Henry was last seen Tuesday at the Helm Lane Apartments, wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and white polo with light-colored horizontal stripes. Mr. Henry is 41 years old, 5’ 07,” and weighs 120 pounds. Mr. Henry has had a previous traumatic injury and can have trouble articulating words. If you have any information on Mr. Henry, please contact the Police Department at 903-885-7602.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Hopkins County Murder Suspects In Custody

Press Release From Chief Deputy Tanner Crump, Hopkins County Sheriff. This evening two investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Texas and a Texas Ranger traveled to St Louis, Missouri. They arrested the two suspects in the homicide that happened Monday evening. We can now identify the victim of...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

SMH! Deputy for Van Zandt County in Texas Arrested for Drug Possession

We all know that working in law enforcement is not an easy job, but turning to drugs is never the answer and one Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputy is learning that lesson the hard way. We all learn at a young age to stay away from drugs, very often those lessons are taught by law enforcement so it’s tough to hear about a Texas deputy that was caught with a variety of dangerous drugs.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 17)

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 1900-block of Jackson Thursday morning at 7:43. The victim reported that sometime during the night, someone had stolen their 1994 Red Chevrolet pick-up parked beside the residence. Officers later located the vehicle in a ditch in the 1700-block of Jackson St. The investigation continues.
PARIS, TX
Sulphur Springs Bank Robbery

Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 14)

Monday night at 8:20, police conducted a traffic stop in the 200-block of Martin Luther King Drive on a 2008 Red Dodge passenger car for operating with a defective high-mounted stop lamp. The driver was Keitric Zonderius Reynolds, 30, of Paris. Officer detected an odor of marijuana, and Reynolds acknowledged that he had marijuana on his person and removed a clear bag with a green leafy substance from a pocket of his shorts. They also found a clear bag containing 37 different colored pills and a clear bag containing six individually packaged clear bags with a white powdery substance. Field tests of the drugs were positive for cocaine and ecstasy. Reynolds was issued a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a baggy containing marijuana, and arrested and charged with Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, less than four grams (cocaine), and Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2, less than 400 grams (ecstasy).
PARIS, TX
KTEN.com

Suspect at large after fatal shooting in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police were looking for a suspect or suspects after two people were shot on Monday afternoon. Officers arrived shortly after the gunfire was reported near Westwood Gardens Apartments at 3:10 p.m. "They found one individual deceased and another gunshot victim who was transported from...
SHERMAN, TX
Paris police arrest report || June 15, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Bowman,Teri Cheyenne – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Henderson,Elbert – Paris Municipal Court Warrant (SIX COUNTS) Moore,Chauncie Keir – Paris Municipal Court Warrant (THREE COUNTS) Self,Ira Lee – Parole...
PARIS, TX
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Monday, Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Ronald Joe Bush for three sex crimes against children. They booked him for Continuous Trafficking of a Person, Sexual Assault of a Child, and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. They released no other details, and there is no bond set. The bond is...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Man’s Body Found North Of Sulphur Springs

Hopkins County deputies received a report of some personal items located on a county road north of Sulphur Springs Monday night. Deputies searched the area and located a vehicle that had been abandoned. A further search of the area was conducted and deputies located a deceased male in a creek that is believed to be associated with the vehicle and was a victim of homicide. At this time, it appears that this is an isolated incident that started in the metroplex and the victim and vehicle were left in this area. The body, which has not been publicly identified, was sent for an autopsy and the investigation continues.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Larry Lease

Power outages Being Reported Across North Texas As Temps Soar

The surprising Texas heat has caused many power outages across North Texas.Andrey Metelev/Unsplash. High temperatures are putting stress on electrical equipment, leading to power outages across hundreds of homes and businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. More than 100 outages were reported across the DFW area.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

1 year after groundbreaking, water district reports ‘considerable progress’ on reservoir

One year to the day after breaking ground on Lake Ralph Hall, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District is reporting “considerable progress” on the future reservoir. Lake Ralph Hall will be a 7,600-acre reservoir in southeast Fannin County. It is expected to be completed in 2025 and be delivering water by 2026 to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and member communities, including Denton County.
DENTON COUNTY, TX

