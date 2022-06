Larry Nance Sr. is one of the most underrated players of his era, making the NBA All-Star game three times in his 14-year NBA career. He also has two sons who are making their mark in the basketball world. Larry Nance Jr. is a seven-year NBA veteran, and Pete Nance is currently in the transfer portal after playing his senior year at Northwestern last season. His fourth year at Northwestern was an impressive one, finishing the year with a career-high 14.6 points per game along with 6.5 rebounds.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO