Alabaster, AL

Alabama 4-star OT Stanton Ramil includes Michigan State in top 8

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
Michigan State is one of eight schools still in the running for an elite offensive tackle prospect in the 2023 class.

Stanton Ramil of Alabaster, Ala. announced on Tuesday that he is cutting the list of schools he’s considering to eight, and that includes the Spartans. Ramil’s list of top eight schools featured Michigan State, Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson, Pitt, North Carolina, Penn State and Mississippi State.

Ramil is listed as a four-star prospect on 247Sports, and ranked as the No. 20 offensive tackle in their composite rankings. He’s also listed as the No. 193 overall player and No. 15 player from Alabama.

Ramil is currently projected to end up at the lone in-state program in his top eight — Auburn — according to one crystal ball prediction from March. That, of course, could change with Ramil slated to take an official visit to Michigan State later this month.

