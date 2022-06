HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — According to the Consumer Price Index, from 2019 to 2022 the price of food is expected to make a 7% increase. The Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church food pantry is seeing such dramatic numbers of hungry people that they ran out of food last Thursday. Pastor Brad Bellah said that some of their shelves have been restocked after receiving donations from the congregation, but he said that won’t even last them a day.

1 DAY AGO