These days, it's hard not to feel like we're in the land of remakes, reboots and revivals, with every other new movie and TV show being a reimagining of a former hit. But while viewers may be tired of this recycling of ideas, some of these fresh takes have been quite successful. When The Wonder Years was rebooted with an all-Black cast last fall, we gave it a perfect 5-star review. When Steven Spielberg remade West Side Story at the end of 2021, it went on to earn 7 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. If you're going to remake a story that's been told multiple times, you've got to add something fresh to it, and with that, we look at HBO Max's 2022 remake of Father of the Bride.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO