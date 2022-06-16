ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

A Slice of Americana at Sauk Rapids Dairy Queen

By Dave Overlund
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It can sometimes feel like the entire world is hanging on by a thread, especially if you are a social media user. Abortion, gun control, inflation... all the news seems bad lately. However, in the real world, things can still be quite good. Case in point a trip to...

fox9.com

Minnetonka father dies during Yellowstone family trip

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Sometimes baseball is about more than hits, runs, and errors. On this night, it's a comfort in the midst of overwhelming grief. "I would say crushed is the biggest feeling I've had all day long," said Megan Bonk of Minnetonka. "Our heart is in pieces on the floor and we are trying to pick them up and put them back together and it will never be the same again."
MINNETONKA, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Wading Pool at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids Open for the Summer

SAUK RAPIDS -- While some central Minnesota wading pools will be closed for the summer, one in Sauk Rapids has opened just in time to help people beat the heat wave. The city of Sauk Rapids announced Tuesday that the wading pool at Bob Cross Park on 1st Street South is officially open for the summer. The pool will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
knsiradio.com

Cold Spring/Richmond K9 Officer Riley Dies

(KNSI) – A central Minnesota police department has lost its K9 officer. The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department’s K9 Riley died last week from cancer, with his handler Police Chief Jason Blum, and his family surrounding him. The department announced his passing on Tuesday. Riley was 8 1/2 years old and his health has been declining for the last two months.
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Thank You, Sartell!

With the price of gas food entertainment everything rising exponentially lately, my family has really been focusing on free (or close to free) entertainment this summer. We have checked out the bike rodeo in Sartell, the new playground in Sauk Rapids, hit up Family Fun Days in Waite Park... it's been a blast! As it turns out, you don't HAVE to spend a bunch of money to have a memorable outing with the family!
SARTELL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Construction Underway on Maple Grove’s Main Street

Main Street Construction in Maple Grove to Last Until Fall. It is said there are two seasons in Minnesota – winter and construction. And just as Maple Grove’s Main Street starts to get busier, so does the work around it. Construction to improve Main Street has officially begun...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Stearns Bank Holdingford Changes Hands

ST. CLOUD -- A local bank is changing hands. VersaHoldings US has reached an agreement to buy Stearns Bank Holdingford from St. Cloud based Stearns Financial Services. Upon completion of the estimated $13.5 million dollar deal, Stearns Bank Holdingford will be renamed VersaBank USA. This will be the first US...
HOLDINGFORD, MN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anoka, Carver, Chippewa, Dakota, Hennepin, Lac Qui Parle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anoka; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Hennepin; Lac Qui Parle; Ramsey; Scott; Stevens; Swift; Washington; Yellow Medicine EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 this afternoon and 106 Monday afternoon, with overnight lows only dropping to around 80. * WHERE...The Twin Cities metro area and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads buckling.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
