47 Cats Rescued From a Hot Car at a Rest Stop in Minnesota

Anytime I see stories about animals being rescued, my heart just breaks. This happens even more when the animals aren’t necessarily abandoned pets, but animals who are just not doing well in the elements. Either the weather is too cold or too hot, they may not have enough food, or maybe they came across a much larger animal and they didn’t win the war. When one man found a small freezing squirrel in the cold, he knew he just couldn’t let him stay out in the elements on his own. So he scooped the little guy up, took him home, and took part in the most adorable recovery process ever.

