Judith “Judy” Schulze, age 81, of Stewart, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hector, Minnesota.

STEWART, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO