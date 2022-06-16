Daily Authority: 🤷‍♂️ Samsung's FE dead?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Samsung S20 FE was a winner, the S21 FE a loser. So now what for the FE?. 🌞 Good morning! I regret to inform you that despite all of the annoyances with Diablo Immortal, I keep finding myself logging on to do a dungeon. Good Diablo times....

Android Authority

Daily Authority: 👉 An actual cult in Google?

Super weird story where accusations are a bunch of cult members made up most of a team inside Google. ⚡ Good morning! Some personal news… I’ll let you know next week! For now, on with the news…. Fellowship of what now?. Okay, there’s a bit of a wild...
RELIGION
Android Authority

5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Samsung, Android 13, and WhatsApp dominate the headlines this week. Welcome to the 437th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. WhatsApp had a couple of announcements this week. You can now control who can or can’t see your profile. This is obviously a security feature, and you can click the link to learn more about it. Additionally, you can now transfer data from your Android phone to your iPhone directly, and that helps people who are switching from one to the other.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Poco's latest smartphones break cover ahead of official launch

Both phones seem to be rebranded versions of previously launched Redmi phones. Poco’s two upcoming phones have leaked online. The Poco F4 is identical to the Redmi K40s, save for a different main camera. Meanwhile, the Poco X4 GT seems to be based on a previously released Redmi phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Everything we know so far and what we want to see

Samsung's 2022 clamshell is right around the corner. Here's what you can expect and our feature wishlist. Samsung is just months away from announcing its next set of foldable phones, or so strong rumors would have us believe. It’s all but confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 would be the next set of flagships from the company. While the former is expected to be an ultra-premium device, the latter is believed to be a more affordable entry point into Samsung’s foldable universe. This would follow on nicely from the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which literally flipped the market on its head last year by coming in at a $999 price point. Will Samsung be able to recreate that affordability this time too? More importantly, will the Galaxy Z Flip 4 bring in enough upgrades over its predecessor to woo potential buyers? Here’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and what we want to see on it.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro has a launch date, rugged tablet tagging along

Samsung has reportedly issued invites for the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro launch. The company will also debut the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro tablet on the day. We’ve known for a while now that Samsung is readying the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro for release, with leaks pointing to a rugged device with a good level of horsepower. Now, the Korean brand has reportedly confirmed that the device is coming, alongside a rugged tablet.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

You can now control who can (and can't) see your WhatsApp profile

This new privacy feature is a welcome addition. WhatsApp has added the ability to control who can see a user’s profile. The feature is a welcome privacy improvement for the messaging app. WhatsApp has added a welcome new privacy feature, giving users the ability to control who can see...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Voicemail not working on your iPhone? Here's how to fix it

"Don't leave a message because my voicemail will eat it." Voicemail, just like faxes, may be becoming a bit archaic due to the prevalence of other forms of messaging, such as email and SMS. But it is obviously still around and many people still use it. I personally use it to avoid talking to people I don’t like (“sorry, the voicemail ate your message.”) But if your voicemail suddenly dies on you, do you have options? Of course you do. Before resigning yourself to having to talk to your mother, here are some things you can try if voicemail is not working on your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Google Pixel Watch accessories detailed in new leak

Looks like there will be plenty of style options for Pixel Watch buyers. Google is expected to have a variety of band options for the Pixel Watch. Some of the bands might resemble those that come with the Apple Watch. The main band included in the box will be a...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

How to remove malware from your iPhone or iPad

The chances of malware making its way onto your iPhone or iPad are not so high, as long as you exercise some common sense. Installing apps from the App Store, for example, will minimize your risk as Apple has very strict safeguards in place. Nevertheless, an iPhone and an iPad are still mini computers, and as such, are still susceptible to viruses and malware. So what do you do if you suspect your iOS device has malware? Here’s how to remove it.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

You told us: These are the first things you change on a new phone

It turns out that removing or disabling bloatware is the first thing many polled readers do. Getting a new smartphone is a fun experience, as you unbox the device and play around with your shiny new toy. The setup process involves some work though, as you add a Wi-Fi connection, log in to your relevant accounts, install the desired apps, tweak sound profiles accordingly, add Bluetooth devices, and more.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung has some very lofty goals for foldables this year

Get ready to see a lot more foldables. Samsung plans to ship 15 million foldable phones in 2022. That’s likely double what it shipped in 2021. The company is turning to Chinese-made parts to help meet its production goals. Samsung’s commitment to foldable phones continues unabated, with the company...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The iPad Air convinced me that the post-PC world is almost here

A computer built for a very different generation of users. Packing the same power as the very well-reviewed MacBook Air (2020), all-day battery life, and cellular connectivity, the latest iPad Air is really just a MacBook Air in a different, and perhaps better form factor. Even Apple screams it out loud in its advertising: “Your next computer is not a computer.”
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Google Maps should have a way to block businesses

No, Google, I don't want to go to that place. I never want to go to that place. Ever. I use Google Maps nearly every day. I use it for directions, obviously, but I also use it the way most people use Yelp — for restaurant suggestions. I’ll also fire up the Maps app if I need train schedules, to find the nearest restroom at an airport, or to discover what an area’s places of interest might be. It is, without a doubt, one of my most-used apps.
SMALL BUSINESS
Android Authority

We all want a new Nvidia Shield Tablet and now is the perfect time

After a long wait, the stars have finally aligned. Nvidia’s Shield TV devices have long been held up as the best Android TV streaming gadgets around, and it’s not hard to see why. They pack a good level of power and loads of handy software features, while Nvidia has delivered a years-long update commitment that handily beats any Android phone on the market.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

You can already have Apple's new CarPlay experience today

You need to look on the Android side to get a fully digital dashboard today. While the focus of Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote was on Macs and OS updates, the company used one short segment to do something unusual — preview technology that’s coming not by the end of the year, but almost a year and a half later. Specifically a major expansion of CarPlay, the iOS feature that bridges iPhones with car infotainment systems. As you’ll see, Apple is really playing catch-up with Android Automotive, which is in vehicles as we speak. Long-term, it’s likely concerned with the groundwork for the Apple Car, as well as fending off a Google-based future.
ELECTRONICS

