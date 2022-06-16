Daily Authority: 🤷‍♂️ Samsung's FE dead?

You need to look on the Android side to get a fully digital dashboard today. While the focus of Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote was on Macs and OS updates, the company used one short segment to do something unusual — preview technology that’s coming not by the end of the year, but almost a year and a half later. Specifically a major expansion of CarPlay, the iOS feature that bridges iPhones with car infotainment systems. As you’ll see, Apple is really playing catch-up with Android Automotive, which is in vehicles as we speak. Long-term, it’s likely concerned with the groundwork for the Apple Car, as well as fending off a Google-based future.
