Clinton, MO

Missouri Man Accused Of Illegal Dig At Native American Site

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
A Missouri man and others broke into a prehistoric Native American archeological site and used shovels, rakes and other tools to dig up artifacts, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, according to a federal indictment. Johnny Lee Brown, 70, of Clinton, Missouri, was charged in an...

St. Joseph Post

Missouri man sentenced for killing best friend during fight

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for the shooting death of his friend in Wichita three years ago. Brandon Craig, 25, of Independence, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court to 74 months in prison, television station KSN reported. Craig pleaded guilty in April to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Justin Lane, 21, of Grain Valley, Missouri.
WICHITA, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Clinton Woman Killed After Passing Vehicle in Johnson County

A Clinton woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Carol M. Dixon of Clinton was northbound on SW 1200 and Missouri 13 at 6:08 a.m., Friday morning when she attempted to pass another vehicle in her 2004 Mercury. She swerved to oncoming traffic and the Mercury sustained a blown tire. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck several objects, overturned and struck a utility pole.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 17, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle travelling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County as the motorcycle entered Pettis County. Deputies with Pettis County located the motorcycle, which was still travelling at over 100 mph, on US 65 Highway. Pettis County Deputies began a pursuit. Just north of US 65 and HH Highway, the motorcycle had a malfunction and began to slow down. The Pettis County K9 Unit was quickly deployed. The driver and the occupant quickly gave up and were taken into custody without incident. During the search of the vehicle, a locked bag was located. The K9 Unit was deployed, and alerted to the bag. A large amount of crystal substances were located. The driver was identified as Timmothy Eugene Griffith, 33, of Independence, Missouri. The PCSO is requesting charges of felony Resisting Arrest, Kidnapping in the 3rd Degree, Driving While Suspended, and Trafficking in the 2nd Degree against Griffith. Griffith was held pending a $35,000 cash or surety bond. The passenger was identified as Jewel Charlene Rowland, 42 of Sedalia. Rowland was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Charges of Trafficking in the 2nd Degree are also pending. Rowland was held pending a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Suspect charged in Missouri for terror threat

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs man is charged with one count of making a terror threat that caused nearly a dozen metro school districts to cancel summer school. Blue Springs police arrested 19-year-old Treshawn Hardridge Wednesday morning. Investigators said Hardridge made a terroristic threat of a mass...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KRMS Radio

Two More Lake Residents Added To HWP Missing Person’s Cases

Two more lake area residents are added to the highway patrol’s missing persons clearinghouse. 35-year-old Tanner Elmore, of Camdenton, was added to the clearinghouse after being reported as missing out of Camden County since June 7th while 16-year-old Ozzie Davis, of Warsaw, was reported as missing out of Benton County since earlier this week, on Monday.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Two hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Benton County, Mo.

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are in the hospital in serious condition following a crash in Benton County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 65, a few miles south of Warsaw. Investigators say 58-year-old Tammy Rash, of Clever, Mo., was turning onto U.S. 65 from Byrumm Avenue, when 33-year-old Holly Eierman, of Edwards, Mo., hit Rash’s car.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
921news.com

NEVADA POLICE MAKE ARREST DURING SEARCH WARRANT

In early morning hours of Tuesday, June 14, Nevada Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of E. Locust Street following an investigation into criminal activity at that location. During a search of the residence, Nevada officers located and seized an illegal firearm that was...
NEVADA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Killed in JoCo Motorcycle Accident

A Sedalia man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Honda motorcycle, driven by 48-year-old Ira J. Baldwin of Sedalia, struck a westbound 2004 Nissan Titan, driven by 41-year-old Ered N. Jackson of Warrensburg, at NE 501 Road at 9:15 p.m.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

TWO ARRESTED, CHARGED AFTER REPORTED HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT OF MOTORCYCLE

Two Independence residents were arrested and have been charged with felonies after a reported high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle on Thursday, June 16, in Pettis County. According to a Pettis County deputy’s report, the pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph on U.S. Highway 65. The motorcycle became disabled when its chain broke. A K9 handler deployed K9 CAV and gave commands to the two motorcyclists to come to the deputy, and they did.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MURDER SUSPECT HAS COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED

A Windsor man charged with murder is due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on February 24, his office was informed of a potential homicide that had occurred within its jurisdiction approximately 11 hours earlier. Authorities say an investigation revealed a confrontation had occurred near...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
