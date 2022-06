Water restrictions may give home gardeners pause when it comes to maintaining or starting a new project this summer. But Drew Fournier at Artemisia Nursery in El Sereno wants gardeners to know that the "LADWP and the Metropolitan Water District don’t want to see your plants die.” Restrictions, he says, are aimed primarily at over-watering lawns. Hand watering plants is allowed as long as you use a hose you can regulate.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO