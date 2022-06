Santa Barbara County and the cities of Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, and Goleta, with the assistance of the Santa Barbara Foundation, are hosting the South Coast Housing Workshop - Local Housing Elements on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 4:00–6:00 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Central Library Faulkner Gallery. The purpose of the Workshop is to discuss regional housing needs, challenges, and opportunities within each South Coast jurisdiction. The local jurisdictions are inviting members of the press, housing advocates, community-based and faith-based organizations, and residents to attend the Workshop and contribute ideas for future housing needs.

