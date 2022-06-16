ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJI rolls out Mavic 3 firmware update to fix IMU calibration issue

By @IshveenaSingh
dronedj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new firmware version has just been released for the DJI Mavic 3 drone to fix the IMU calibration issue that many users are facing after updating their aircraft to v01.00.0700. The 0700 firmware update, which came out on May 31, was packed with a ton of exciting new...

dronedj.com

Comments / 1

makeuseof.com

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone SE: What iPhone Should You Get?

The iPhone 13 series dropped in September 2021, and the iPhone SE (3rd generation) followed closely with its release in March 2022, a mere six months later. While the iPhone SE (3rd generation) is the latest model, it differs starkly from the iPhone 13 lineup. Read on to find out...
CELL PHONES
Fstoppers

A Review of the New Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD Lens for Fujifilm X Series Cameras

A standard zoom lens with an f/2.8 aperture is one of the most versatile options a photographer or filmmaker can have in their bag, capable of tackling a multitude of scenarios ranging from wedding coverage to landscape photography. Such lenses are not cheap, though the Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD seeks to buck that trend by coming in at just $799. This great video review takes a look at the new lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dji#Firmware#Calibration#Gps#Imu
notebookcheck.net

Sony Xperia 1 IV teardown video offers a look inside new flagship smartphone

WekiHome has already disassembled the Xperia 1 IV, months before Sony starts shipping its latest flagship in some markets. To recap, Sony upgraded the Xperia 1 series to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, up from the Snapdragon 888 in the Xperia 1 III. Additionally, the Xperia 1 IV features Sony's new periscope camera system, the first that offers optical zoom at various magnifications.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to enable and use Wi-Fi calling on your iPhone

Switch to wi-fi to make your calls when the mobile signal blinks out. Some areas are total dead zones when it comes to mobile phone signals but they have pretty good wi-fi coverage. If that’s the case with you, and you’re always losing your phone signal, you can consider switching to wi-fi calls instead. This is where you can make (and receive, depending on your carrier) calls over your wi-fi signal. Here’s how to enable wi-fi calling on your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

D-Wave launches a first prototype of its next-gen annealing quantum computer

“The Advantage2 prototype is designed to share what we’re learning and gain feedback from the community as we continue to build towards the full Advantage2 system,” said Emile Hoskinson, director, Quantum Annealing Products, D-Wave. “Our current Advantage quantum computer was completely re-engineered from the ground up. With Advantage2, we’re pushing that envelope again — demonstrating that connectivity and reduction in noise will be a delivery vehicle for even greater performance once the full system is available. The Advantage2 prototype is an opportunity for us to share our excitement and give a sneak peek into the future for customers bringing quantum into their applications.”
COMPUTERS
DIY Photography

DJI joins L mount alliance, Zenmuse X9 gets L mount adapter, Ronin 4D to get 42222 XQ codec

Well, here’s a surprise announcement, DJI is joining the L mount alliance. It’s not so much a surprise that more members are being added, as Panasonic Director, Yosuke Yamane mentioned that it may happen way back at the beginning of 2020. And making good on that suggestion, they added Leitz last October. But the fact that the newest member to join will be DJI is perhaps a little unexpected.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Beginner's Guide to Using Aperture to Take Control of Your Photos

Along with shutter speed and ISO, aperture is one of the three fundamental exposure parameters that give you technical and creative control of your images, and mastering it is crucial to growing as a photographer. If you are new to photography and a bit perplexed about how aperture works, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you everything you need to know.
PHOTOGRAPHY
dronedj.com

DeltaQuad drone’s anti-jamming GPS system aces testing

Though fast development has increased both the array of capabilities and effectiveness of drone deployment, creators of jamming technologies have managed to keep pace in disrupting those activities. In response, a Dutch company says it has developed a muscled-up onboard system to confound even sophisticated blocking platforms. Headquartered not far...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro to miss out on 5G connectivity with no battery advantages for LTE models either

Samsung has certified even more upcoming smartwatches with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US. As we discussed earlier this week, Samsung registered the SM-R900, SM-R910 and SM-R920, all listed as 'smart wearables'. For reference, the SM-R900 and SM-R910 are anticipated to be 40 mm and 44 mm versions of the Galaxy Watch5, respectively.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

DJI RS 3 camera stabilizer features dual-layered quick-release plates for easy mounting

Achieve professional footage when you have the DJI RS 3 camera stabilizer. It has dual-layered quick-release plates, enabling you to mount your camera quickly and easily. Best of all, you won’t need to re-balance the gimbal after swapping out a new battery or memory card. Moreover, this camera stabilizer includes a newly added fine-tuning knob on the tilt axis. This allows your camera to slide forward or backward with millimeter-grade precision. Furthermore, the DJI RS 3 lets you get up and running quickly. Simply press and hold the power button, and the axes automatically lock and enter sleep mode. This makes transportation and travel more efficient. Meanwhile, this photography gadget supports wireless shutter control, saving time and effort with every use. Finally, weighing only 2.8 pounds, it’s easy to hold, and it has a 6.6-pound load capacity to support mainstream cameras.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Sony says smartphone cameras will soon produce better images than DSLR cameras

When it comes time for you to capture an important event by snapping a photograph of it or recording it on video, do you tend to use the camera array on your smartphone or do you turn to a dedicated SLR camera to handle these tasks? Smartphone photography has come such a long way that these days most consumers are willing to trust their handsets to deliver outstanding family photos.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This GoPro Deal Gets You Their 5K Action Camera for $70 Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The GoPro HERO10 just came out last fall, and while the new action camera is priced well at $399 online, you may want to take a look at the HERO9 instead if you’re looking for a GoPro deal online. With many of the same features as the newest GoPro, a special Amazon deal right now gets you the GoPro HERO9 action camera for $70 off. Regularly $399, it’s on sale right now for...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung might be planning to launch a slightly different Galaxy S21 FE

The latest word on the block is that we might not see the next generation of the Galaxy S FE series, at least not anytime soon, but what would take its place then? Well, Samsung could very well be rearranging its priorities, as a recent report by Galaxy Club, a Dutch Samsung blog hints.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

New 5-in-1 USB-C hub brings ports to the front of your iMac

Anker targeted a pet peeve of some iMac users Friday when it introduced a USB-C hub that puts useful ports on the front of the machine. The desktop’s own hubs are on the back, which not everybody likes. The company designed the new 535 model, a 5-in-1 USB-C hub...
COMPUTERS

