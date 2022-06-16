DJI rolls out Mavic 3 firmware update to fix IMU calibration issue

Achieve professional footage when you have the DJI RS 3 camera stabilizer. It has dual-layered quick-release plates, enabling you to mount your camera quickly and easily. Best of all, you won’t need to re-balance the gimbal after swapping out a new battery or memory card. Moreover, this camera stabilizer includes a newly added fine-tuning knob on the tilt axis. This allows your camera to slide forward or backward with millimeter-grade precision. Furthermore, the DJI RS 3 lets you get up and running quickly. Simply press and hold the power button, and the axes automatically lock and enter sleep mode. This makes transportation and travel more efficient. Meanwhile, this photography gadget supports wireless shutter control, saving time and effort with every use. Finally, weighing only 2.8 pounds, it’s easy to hold, and it has a 6.6-pound load capacity to support mainstream cameras.

