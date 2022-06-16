Highland Park Spanish Home & ADU

A round up the latest Eastside real estate news. Home prices throughout Southern California leveled off last month in the wake to higher mortgage rates and rising inflation, the Orange County Register reported. Sales dropped 16% from a year ago, leaving one of the lowest May sales totals since 1988. “The sellers are coming to the realization the party is over,” Katherine Orth, a broker-associate with DPP Real Estate, told the Register. Though home prices have remained stable, sales fell to 20,470 transactions last month, down 4.8% from April. Prices and sales usually rise from April to May, the Register said.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO