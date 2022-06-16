ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Highland Park Spanish Home & ADU

theeastsiderla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to check out a gorgeous, classic Highland Park home!. Located just a couple blocks south of hip York Boulevard, this traditional 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom 1,250-square-foot Spanish Bungalow features an...

www.theeastsiderla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theeastsiderla.com

Eagle Rock Tudor, Your Forever Home

Prime Eagle Rock Charmer. Situated on a street to street lot in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles, this circa 1928 English Tudor home maintains much of its original character and grace. The grand formal living room showcases gorgeous original woodwork and an elegant fireplace along with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Beachwood Canyon and Highland Park

This midcentury modern with a large yard is a special find in the desirable Franklin Hills of Los Feliz. Warm vintage character resonates throughout the home that was built in 1959 with iconic midcentury elements including exposed beams, a stone fireplace, and stair railings adorned with starburst motifs. Glass sliders open to the balcony where you’ll sip morning coffee amidst views stretching to the San Gabriel Mountains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Sixth Street Bridge opening in July | Real Estate Roundup

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. We usually take the weekends off. But this Sunday, you can expect our new Good Reads newsletter to land in your inbox. It will be a bi-monthly newsletter that will take a break from the news to focus on features about people, culture, first-person essays, fun stuff and other good reads for a lazy Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Tips on how to keep your garden growing during the drought from El Sereno and Elysian Valley experts

Water restrictions may give home gardeners pause when it comes to maintaining or starting a new project this summer. But Drew Fournier at Artemisia Nursery in El Sereno wants gardeners to know that the "LADWP and the Metropolitan Water District don’t want to see your plants die.” Restrictions, he says, are aimed primarily at over-watering lawns. Hand watering plants is allowed as long as you use a hose you can regulate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Highland Park, CA
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Landlord disputes rise | Home sales drop | Houses for El Sereno

A round up the latest Eastside real estate news. Home prices throughout Southern California leveled off last month in the wake to higher mortgage rates and rising inflation, the Orange County Register reported. Sales dropped 16% from a year ago, leaving one of the lowest May sales totals since 1988. “The sellers are coming to the realization the party is over,” Katherine Orth, a broker-associate with DPP Real Estate, told the Register. Though home prices have remained stable, sales fell to 20,470 transactions last month, down 4.8% from April. Prices and sales usually rise from April to May, the Register said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theeastsiderla.com

ICYMI: Here's this week's Eastsider Top 10 (copy)

In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!. The new Sixth Street Viaduct - the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles - is officially opening next month, after six years of construction, according to the city’s Bureau of Engineering.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy