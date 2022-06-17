ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’ve never experienced anything like this’: Kate Bush thanks fans as ‘Running Up That Hill’ soars up charts

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Di7ok_0gCez6L300

Kate Bush has thanked fans and the creators of Stranger Things after the inclusion of her song “Running Up That Hill” in the latest series led to a surge in its popularity.

The singer is on track for a No 1 single in the UK after the 1985 song featured in the Netflix show.

Bush’s hit plays in episodes one and four in season four of the series, when Max ( Sadie Sink ) is listening to it on her Walkman.

In her third statement on the song’s resurgence, Bush has now posted on her website, saying: “It’s all so exciting! Since the last post, ‘Running Up That Hill’ has gone to No 1 in Norway and Austria. This is such great news and we just heard today that it’s up from No 8 to No 4 in the US.”

She added: “The track is being responded to in so many positive ways. I’ve never experienced anything quite like this before! I just want to say a really big thank you to everyone in the US who has supported the song.

“It’s the first time I’ve had a top 10 single over there and now it’s in the top five! Thank you so much again to the Duffer Brothers – because of their latest, extraordinary series of Stranger Things , the track is being discovered by a whole new audience.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9JdY_0gCez6L300

After being featured in the hit sci-fi series, the song resparked public interest in Bush’s song and her wider catalogue , marking the first time many of the show’s younger fans had heard it.

On Friday (17 June), it was announced that “Running Up That Hill” had reached the No 1 spot in the UK chart.

Stranger Things season four is out now on Netflix. Read The Independent ’s review here.

The complete Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (including Volume I and Volume II) will be available on CD and cassette on Friday, 9 September. Vinyl pressings of the album are slated for release later this year.

