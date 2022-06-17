‘I’ve never experienced anything like this’: Kate Bush thanks fans as ‘Running Up That Hill’ soars up charts

Kate Bush has thanked fans and the creators of Stranger Things after the inclusion of her song “Running Up That Hill” in the latest series led to a surge in its popularity.

The singer is on track for a No 1 single in the UK after the 1985 song featured in the Netflix show.

Bush’s hit plays in episodes one and four in season four of the series, when Max ( Sadie Sink ) is listening to it on her Walkman.

In her third statement on the song’s resurgence, Bush has now posted on her website, saying: “It’s all so exciting! Since the last post, ‘Running Up That Hill’ has gone to No 1 in Norway and Austria. This is such great news and we just heard today that it’s up from No 8 to No 4 in the US.”

She added: “The track is being responded to in so many positive ways. I’ve never experienced anything quite like this before! I just want to say a really big thank you to everyone in the US who has supported the song.

“It’s the first time I’ve had a top 10 single over there and now it’s in the top five! Thank you so much again to the Duffer Brothers – because of their latest, extraordinary series of Stranger Things , the track is being discovered by a whole new audience.”

After being featured in the hit sci-fi series, the song resparked public interest in Bush’s song and her wider catalogue , marking the first time many of the show’s younger fans had heard it.

On Friday (17 June), it was announced that “Running Up That Hill” had reached the No 1 spot in the UK chart.

Stranger Things season four is out now on Netflix. Read The Independent ’s review here.

The complete Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (including Volume I and Volume II) will be available on CD and cassette on Friday, 9 September. Vinyl pressings of the album are slated for release later this year.