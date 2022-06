The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a dramatic increase in excess deaths in Alaska in 2020 and 2021. That’s according to a recent report from the state’s Department of Health and Social Services. The report measured the deaths Alaska saw in those years against the deaths the department would have expected to see based on historical trends. And it shows COVID-19 played a big role in driving those deaths up.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO