AMBER Alert canceled after Texas teen found safe

A Dallas woman died in May after police and paramedics restrained her with handcuffs and placed a spit hood over her head in an ambulance, newly released footage shows. In the 38-minute video, LaDamonyon Hall, 47, can be seen yelling and struggling inside the ambulance. She became unresponsive before arriving at the hospital. An autopsy is still pending, a police spokesperson said. Cops restrained Hall after finding her distressed inside of a business in Far East Dallas. She was thought to be on drugs or alcohol, police said, and was afraid that someone was going to kill her. As she began to remove her clothes, an officer kneeled on her back, restraining her before lifting her into the ambulance and placing the spit hood on her head. The Dallas police oversight monitor didn’t respond to a request for comment.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO