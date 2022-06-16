ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House responds to Federal Reserve's interest rate hike

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a historic move by the Federal Reserve to hike...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 14

Gene Pettit
2d ago

Biden is charging older Americans that may need to refinance for his debt and younger Americans buying homes, Miss Trump Yet????

Reply
6
can’t change Mother Nature
2d ago

Biden is destroying America and Americans lives! Wake up people!

Reply(2)
13
Schad Fredrickson
3d ago

Let me guess he blamed Russia and Republicans !

Reply
24
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Cbs News Mornings
Daily Mail

Anonymous White House official admits Biden aides are 'tapped out' after a long few years as president faces a shakeup of staff before the midterms

White House aides are leaving the administration before the fall midterms as one top official said that many staffers are simply 'tapped out.'. The Hill Newspaper reported Thursday on the burnout being felt inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as President Joe Biden has had to deal with a pandemic, a war, rising inflation, a baby formula shortage, among other things, after 17 months in office, and for some staff, a year or more on the campaign trail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Top Obama economic adviser Larry Summers says there WILL be a recession and gas prices will keep going up after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen insisted the economy was going to recover

Top Obama economic advisor and Clinton-era Treasury Sec. Larry Summers said that he thought Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen is wrong to say that there is 'nothing to suggest' the U.S. will fall into a recession. 'There's nothing to suggest that there's a recession in the works,' Yellen said at a...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

How Much Will Mortgage Payments Go Up With the Fed Rate Hike?

As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to announce a hefty interest rate hike this week, current and prospective mortgage holders wonder how the increase will impact their mortgage payments. Article continues below advertisement. Whether you’re eyeing a new mortgage or have a variable interest rate, you’ll want to...
BUSINESS
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
Washington Examiner

Exxon Mobil fights back against Biden

President Joe Biden’s letter to oil refiners was another attempt by the White House to point fingers at companies over the current energy crisis. Exxon Mobil, one of the multiple companies targeted by Biden, is not letting these accusations fly without opposition. In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Exxon...
POTUS
Fortune

Biden administration to cancel $5.8 billion in single largest student loan forgiveness effort ever

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that it will forgive all remaining debt for over half a million borrowers who attended and were defrauded by any campus owned or operated by Corinthian Colleges, the for-profit education chain that closed in 2015.
COLLEGES
CBS News

CBS News

484K+
Followers
57K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy