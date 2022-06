The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is a great card for everyday spending, thanks to its reward categories and lack of an annual fee (see rates and fees). The rewards particularly shine when it comes to groceries and gas, which according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, include some of the highest expenditure categories among US households. But this card also has some niche rewards benefits as well: There are rewards for select department stores.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO