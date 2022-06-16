ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

What I Am Reading June 16th

Image courtesy of fotoreith on Pixabay

“The paucity of my listening powers dawned on me as a byproduct of starting to meditate. This is not to make some claim to faux enlightenment – simply to say that meditation is the practice of noticing what you notice, and meditators tend to carry this mindset beyond the yoga mat, and begin to see their own mind more clearly. Among a smorgasbord of other patterns and quirks, what I saw was a self that, too often, didn’t listen.

The younger me enjoyed conversation. But a low, steady egoism meant that what I really enjoyed was talking. When it was someone else’s turn to talk, the listening could often feel like a chore. …

[W]e are encouraged to listen to our hearts, listen to our inner voices, and listen to our guts, but rarely are we encouraged to listen carefully and with intent to other people.”

I had a bit of a Forrest Gump moment early in my life when I had the opportunity to spend a few days in a seminar with Carl Rogers, a well-known psychologist. Like the author of this article, I have difficulty with active listening, something I evidently failed to appreciate in my time with Dr. Rogers. From Aeon, a discussion of Carl Rogers and active listening, The art of listening

“The mere thought of barbecue’s smokey scents and intoxicating flavors is enough to get most mouths watering. Summer is here, and that means it is barbecue season for many people in the U.S.”

I love BBQ; slow and low is indeed the way to go, but let's take a deeper dive into the chemistry and physics behind a national treasure. From The Conversation, What makes smoky, charred barbecue taste so good? The chemistry of cooking over an open flame

“According to postmodernists, the asserted Western truths must be rejected, and instead, we should listen only to those whose knowledge has been undervalued and who rely on emotion, personal experience, traditional narratives, customs, spiritual beliefs, folk wisdom, folklore and witchcraft. Hearing from people with these “oppressed identities will give us “extra dimensions of sight.”

Is science a methodology or a way to further enslave and exploit those cultures and people already being used? From Truth In Science, Scientific Rejectionism.

Conflicts of interest come in many forms; this one involves network effects, where the network you control generates quite a bit of additional revenue. Say it’s not true, AARP.

“But its financial reports to the IRS show that AARP collects a total of about $1 billion annually in these fees — mostly from health care-related businesses, which are eager to sell their wares to the group’s nearly 38 million dues-paying members. … That’s more than three times what it collected in member dues, just over $300 million, according to the report. Of the royalties, $752 million were from unnamed “health products and services.”

From Kaiser Health News, AARP’s Billion-Dollar Bounty

American Council on Science and Health

The Times' German Lopez Botches Opioid Coverage - And It's Not The First Time.

German Lopez is one of journalism’s clearest writers on a remarkable array of topics, including the opioid epidemic, crime, gun control, taxes, the economy, Congress and Covid. Now German — a senior correspondent at Vox — will be joining The Times as a reporter and writer for The Morning team. We are very excited to be able to call him a colleague.
HEALTH
Is Pot Really Safe? Tales From the ER. An Interview with Dr. Roneet Lev

I've been interviewed numerous times about the colossal mess we call the "opioid crisis," so when Dr. Roneet Lev, who runs the High Truths website, asked me to do a podcast I figured it would be much of the same. It wasn't. Dr. Lev is not only a specialist in addiction (a real one, unlike some of the dilettantes making the rounds) but is also a clinician – the former head of the Emergency Department at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego. Additionally, she was also the first Chief Medical Officer of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
To Be or Not To Be: Counting Deaths

I have written previously about what mortality is not always the best metric when considering the care we provide. The most significant advantage of death as a metric is that it is definitive. Of course, COVID did remind us that death certificates often reported what we thought happened, not what actually transpired.
SCIENCE
Guns and Social Psychotherapy

First, as an overall review: current federal regulations prohibit the possession of a handgun by anyone younger than 18. Federally licensed firearms dealers may not sell or deliver a handgun or ammunition to anyone under age 21. But those same federal regulations do not provide a minimum age for owning long guns (rifles), allowing long gun sales by unlicensed individuals to minors.
MENTAL HEALTH
