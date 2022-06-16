ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Flashback Frank - Place Names Part 1

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Flashback Frank of the Rutherford County Historical Society. We’ve all done it; we’ve all wondered where certain names originated. Names of communities such as Cedar Grove or Almaville or Readyville. The Rutherford County Historical Society mentions more than 100 place names but I have just...

"Wine On The Veranda" at Sam Davis Home

(SMYRNA TN) A storm came through earlier Friday (6/17/2022) and the day became more comfortable as the Annual Wine on the Verand began in Smyrna. More than 175 patrons attend and raised in excess of $5,000 according to Sam Davis Home Executive Director Jenny Lamb. There was a Frank and...
UPDATE: Body of Deceased Rockvale Man Pulled From Lake

(SMYRNA, TN 4:15PM) Divers recovered the body of a Rockvale man who fell out of a boat Sunday (6/19/2022) near Stewart's Creek Boat Ramp, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The name of the deceased male is not yet being released until family members are notified. RCSO Deputy Sgt....
Free RAD Class at MTSU July 5-21

(MURFREESBORO) At a time in society when “violence is becoming the norm instead of the exception”, Middle Tennessee State University is offering a free RAD defense class for all women age 13-plus! The class is 5:30 – 7:30PM every Tuesday and Thursday evening at the university from July 5th through 21st .
The Profile: Williamson County Fair

“All-American” Theme Suits Williamson County Fair Perfectly. Few things in Franklin evoke such powerful, almost tangible memories of family, friends and community as the Williamson County Fair. For some neighbors, it’s an annual tradition to walk the Midway on a warm August evening, while others new to our community have only recently discovered the magical playground just east of I-65 and the Goose Creek Bypass.
Former Tullahoma News publisher passes

Long-time Tullahoma News publisher, former owner of The Moore County News, career journalist and accomplished race car driver Terry G. Craig passed away at the age of 83. Terry G. Craig died in Atlanta, Ga. Craig was born in Indiana, Pa., on June 19, 1938 to Mrs. Lavina Craig. Following a Homer City (PA) High School sports-filled career, including being a member of the first team to go undefeated in the school’s 75-year history, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and served honorably for four years. During that time, he was a member of the Combat Air Strike Force and was awarded several decorations during the Cold War period. He saw duty throughout the world, including Taiwan, Turkey, South Korea, Spain and Cuba. At the time he used the name of his stepfather, Wilkinson. Following his military service, a move to Miami, FL in 1960, resulted in working for the Miami Herald for almost 13 years. His start in production led to a sports reporter position and news editor of one of the largest community newspapers in Miami, the North Dade Journal, in North Miami, for the Herald.
WGNS Radio Tower / Transmitter Without Power - Multiple Addresses Impacted by Random Outages Friday

UPDATE - Back at Full Power: The WGNS Radio Tower and Transmitter were without power Friday afternoon, after strong winds downed trees on the electric lines leading to the transmitter site. From 12-noon UNTIL 5pm, WGNS was only able to broadcast online. As soon as the trees were removed from the power lines, the WGNS transmitter was back to full power. Again, WGNS was back on the air within a few hours, thanks to the hard work of Middle Tennessee Electric!
Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are events in and around Rutherford County. Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center is hosting their 19th annual Juneteenth Festival! Join them this Saturday! Food trucks, Kids’ Alley, Old Skool Zone, Photo Booth, and much more will be there. They will also have a photo booth and United States of America Mrs. Lashawn Dixon will be present as well. Don’t hesitate to come out and join them for this fun-filled event.
Electric Car Club Event at Barfield Park This Saturday in Murfreesboro

Middle Tennessee Electric will host an electric vehicle car club event on Saturday (06/18/22) in Murfreesboro. Car enthusiast will show off their rides between 8 and 11AM at Barfield Park. Brandon Wagoner with the MTE Strategy Team stated... The EV's will be parked at Pavilion 8 in Barfield Park, which...
Big rig caught fire on I-24 West at the Rutherford / Coffee County line on Thursday afternoon

There was a large truck fire on Interstate 24 in the Westbound lane on Thursday afternoon around 1:15 PM (06/16/22). The blaze was at mile marker 97, which is the Beechgrove exit. Emergency personnel from both Rutherford and Coffee County responded to the call. Authorities had to block both lanes of traffic to extinguish the fire, investigate the cause and clear the debris.
Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures June 16-22, 2022 Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 02:53pm DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59 ·       6/16 – 6/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and WB […] The post Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
