Ramsey, MN

Kids show, Jewels of deNial take stage at Northern Starz

ABC Newspapers
ABC Newspapers
 3 days ago

A pair of shows highlight the next two weekends at Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts in Ramsey.

First up is a performance by youths in Kindergarten through fifth grade, as “The Rainbow Fish” shows June 17-19.

“When Rainbow Fish refuses to share their vibrant, shimmering scales, the whole ocean seems to turn against the vain creature. Unhappy that no one adores him anymore, the Rainbow Fish seeks out the wise Octopus, who helps the young fish learn that it’s far better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful.”

Next weekend is “The Road Trip” with the Jewels of deNial.

“It’s summer time and vacation adventures are calling. Join Ruby, Pearl and Crystal — those senior ladies — the Jewels of deNial as they take on their first road trip together. The Wild West is their destination and you can bet they are in for lots of shenanigans, fun, excitement and a dash of silliness, in this live radio production on the Main Stage at Northern Starz.”

Showtimes for “The Rainbow Fish” are Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 19 at 2 p.m.

Showtimes for “The Road Trip” are Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, both at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at northernstarz.org/shows.

