Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything You Need to Know

For the last few years, low – and no – ABV beverages have been on the rise. Whether it’s non-alcoholic beer, spirits or calming EOD drinks, a wide range of hangover-free flat and fizzy drinks have made their way onto bar carts across the country. So it should be no surprise that there’s now a new summer sparkler on the rise: hopped sparkling water. Admittedly, Lagunitas kicked off the trend with its 2019 Hoppy Refresher, but the new category seems to only be picking up more momentum. Fans can shop a hopped DayPaks from Athletic Brewing, and more detailed recipes (full of nootropics and adaptogens) from hop-dedicated brands like HOP WTR. Today we’re taking a look at Nike’s new Premier League ball, trail-ready shorts from Garphyttan and the newest sneakers from Balmain. This is Today in Gear.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO