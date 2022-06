In Lubbock, I am always looking for a good spa that has a passionate owner that loves and knows what they are doing. Well, a new spot hopefully opening up soon in the area will do just that. It's called Cypris Wellness Spa. I spoke to one of the owners, Amber Hays who you can tell really cares about making this a special place and something people will love.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO