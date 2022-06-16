Here is a look at the Thursday headlines

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 22-year-old man was killed in a Blaine County crash Saturday afternoon. According to the OHP, Patrick LeFlore Jr. was driving a 2018 Honda Civic when he crashed into the back of a 2013 John Deere Swather on US 270 just north of E900 Road near Greenfield, Oklahoma.
Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Indian Capital is asking for the public's help locating 40-year-old Maritha Ann Armstrong. Armstrong is originally from the El Reno area but her last known location was Oklahoma City. Armstrong was last seen near SW 27th & S McKinely Ave. on June 9. MMIW members...
Funeral Services for Rex H. Eagan, 78, of Arapaho will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Life Fellowship Church in Weatherford. Clinton. He passed away June 14, 2022, at the Clinton Therapy and Living Center in Clinton. Services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
The all-new Warm Springs Casino is now officially open! They held the grand opening ceremonies earlier this morning (06-15-22). The new casino is located just outside of Apache, OK. on the corner of Highway 62 and OK-9 at the Apache Wye'. It's a quick trip from Lawton, Fort Sill, about 30 miles away so you'll be there in 30 minutes tops. Our very own Jeri Anderson made the journey to be a part of the grand opening earlier today.
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Friday’s Special: Baked Potato and Salad Topped with Ham, Cheese, Butter and Sour Cream for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse – Fish & Chips. Beer-Battered Alaskan Pollock and French Fries.
A special happy birthday to my mother-in-law, Carolyn Montgomery of Norman. Voom celebrates her birthday Wednesday, June 22. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers this Sunday, June 19!. ***. Happy 34th Anniversary to Donna and Kevin Rother of Clinton on Friday, June 17. ***. Happy birthday to. KK...
Comments / 0