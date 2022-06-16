Here is a look at the Thursday headlines

The all-new Warm Springs Casino is now officially open! They held the grand opening ceremonies earlier this morning (06-15-22). The new casino is located just outside of Apache, OK. on the corner of Highway 62 and OK-9 at the Apache Wye'. It's a quick trip from Lawton, Fort Sill, about 30 miles away so you'll be there in 30 minutes tops. Our very own Jeri Anderson made the journey to be a part of the grand opening earlier today.

