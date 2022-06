Jerry Trammell found one about five years ago while motorcycling through the forest roads of Craig County. “I noticed something odd off to the side, hanging from a tree,” the Roanoke resident said. “It looked unusual enough that I stopped. And when I went over to it and pulled it down out of the tree, it was obvious what it was, because it said ‘radiosonde’ on this cardboardy-looking little package. And it was hanging from a parachute.”

CRAIG COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO