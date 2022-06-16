Hadwin Snatches Early US Open Lead As McIlroy Makes Strong Start

(Image credit: Getty Images)

US Open 2022

Adam Hadwin fired a four-under 66 to take the first-round lead at the 2022 US Open on a tough day of scoring at The Country Club in Brookline.

The Canadian dropped a shot on the third before going on a birdie blitz, picking up five shots in a six-hole stretch to race to the turn in 31. A bogey at the 12th was cancelled out by a birdie on 13 before the Canadian consolidated his position to the finish to lead the third men’s Major of the year after 18 holes.

“I was at ease,” Hadwin said. “It was a nice feeling at a US Open - it doesn’t happen very often. I had a nice run towards the end of my front nine and I knew there were strong holes coming in so I just needed to keep plodding away.

“It’s easy to get the mind racing when you see your name at the top of the leaderboard at a Major championship, but I did a really good job of having no expectations and taking every shot for what it is, trying to do the best I can on that individual shot and moving on.

Behind Hadwin are a host of challengers that includes Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman came into the event as the favourite having captured last week’s Canadian Open in thrilling fashion, and he lived up to his billing, picking up where he left off with a four-birdie 67. McIlroy gained more than four shots on the greens, with the only sour note coming courtesy of a dropped shot at his final hole.

McIlroy is joined on three-under by David Lingmerth, Joel Dahmen and rookie duo Callum Tarren and MJ Daffue.

On what is a congested leaderboard, the group at two-under includes the likes of Dustin Johnson, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose, with Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa a shot further back.

Elsewhere, it was a disappointing day for Phil Mickelson, who returned an eight-over 78 on his first appearance in an OWGR-recognised event since the Saudi International in February. Lefty’s erratic round featured two double-bogeys and just one birdie and has him in a tie for 144th with 18 holes in the book.

US Open 2022 Leaderboard

-4 Hadwin

Hadwin -3 Lingmerth, Tarren, McIlroy, Dahmen, Daffue

Lingmerth, Tarren, McIlroy, Dahmen, Daffue -2 NeSmith, Buckley, Harman, Wise, Johnson, Fitzpatrick, Rose

Useful Links

The toughest test in golf is here - the third Major of the season - it feels like there has already been a lot of drama, so perhaps it's time for the golf to start talking!

The early starters are on the course, and Amateur Travis Vick along with two-time Collin Morikawa are both one-under-par. Of the 30 players on course there are two players under par and 18 over par... reckon that pattern might continue!

HELLO EVERYONE

Good morning, good evening wherever you are staying up to date with the US Open today. It does not feel long ago since I was in action at the PGA Championship won by Justin Thomas.

It is US Open time now and I am very excited indeed with top players like JT and Rory playing well, some drama with LIV Golf players competing, and a golf course that could be very spicy indeed! Let's GO!

BOLDNESS FROM RORY!

The first thing I see is Rory McIlroy's Nike shirt. Now I love a floral print as much as the next guy, but I think this is a touch too far. I do still prefer it to Hideki's though..

Rory is paired with Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele by the way, and all three par the 1st.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

RAHM STARTS DEFENSE WITH PARS

Spaniard Rahm starts his title defense with two pars and I must say, I just got sent a pair of his golf shoes, they are by Cuater and called The Ringer, and they are incredibly comfortable, I cannot recommend enough.

HARRY DIAMOND BACK ON BAG FOR RORY

A bit of news we noticed the last couple of days was the arrival of Harry Diamond back onto the bag of Rory .

Diamond was absent last week at the RBC Canadian Open as he and his wife welcomed the arrival of their second child. Diamond watched on as McIlroy teamed up with another childhood friend, Niall O'Connor. It proved successful as McIlroy claimed his 21st PGA Tour title following a final round 62; two shots clear of Tony Finau.

He will be hoping for that form to continue but his birdie putt on 11 comes up short and wide. Hideki birdies though and moves to one-under.

ANCER WITHDRAWS

For those of you who missed it, Abraham Ancer has had to withdraw from the tournament citing illness. He will be replaced by American Patton Kizzire.

COURSE INSIGHT FROM SMYLIE

I am sure a lot of you remember the 1999 Ryder Cup from a golf course perspective... no me neither. Well Smylie Kaufman has tweeted some insight into what the top players will be facing over the next four days.

See more

HOW ON EARTH DID THIS NOT GO IN?

Matt McCarty just got very unlucky with his chip on the 5th hole, ramming into the flag dead-centre and then not dropping in. Or maybe he was lucky it didn't go rocketing by the hole?

See more

BOGEYS FOR BIG GUYS

As soon as I say Rahm has started solidly he bogeys his next hole. I really do possess the commentators curse, or bloggers curse I should say. Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Will Zalatoris are all at one-over as well.

EVERY HOLE AT BROOKLINE

Once again Golf Digest knocked it out of the park with an awesome 'every hole at' video a couple of weeks ago. If you want to see what every hole looks like, I recommend watching the video below...

Another bogey for Spieth and he is now two-over. Not a good start.

GREAT UP AND DOWN FROM MORIKAWA

Facing seemingly an impossible bunker shot, the two time Major winner plays a sublime flop to a few feet. He then rams the putt home which is a good sign given how much the short game will be relied upon this week. Morikawa stays at one-under and tied for the lead.

SAME OLD MAJOR START FOR CANTLAY

For someone who is so good a lot of the time, Patrick Cantlay's Major record is pedestrian to say the least. He had two shocking rounds at the PGA in May and has now bogeyed two of the first three at Brookline. Not good.

Spieth looks like he is bogeying the 4th as well so he is +3 after four holes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

NEAR EAGLE FOR HENLEY

Russell Henley nearly just holed his second shot on the par-4 12th hole. A kick in birdie will do though and he is the first player to get to two-under at the 2022 US Open.

Also I just watched Morikawa, Rahm and Xander play truly sublime wedge shots that I can only dream of playing.

MORIKAWA TO TWO-UNDER

The American is now two-under after a birdie at the 5th. Measuring at just 315 yards and downwind, this hole will see a lot of birdies today I think.

EXCELLENT PAR FROM RORY

After chopping it down the par-4 13th, Rory makes an excellent seven-foot putt for par to stay at level. Dare I say it given how early we are in this thing, but those are the putts that are the difference come Sunday...

MORIKAWA NEARLY DUNKS IT

Been watching all of his shots and haven't seen Morikawa hit one shot from the fairway or find one green yet. But he is two under and nearly just dunked his second into the par-3 6th! Short game is on fire right now.

Rahm then birdies the same hole and gets into the red.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

BEST LOOKING SWING IN GOLF?

I know everyone says Rory might have the best looking swing in golf, or possibly Adam Scott, but I nominate Max Homa. Absolutely glorious to watch especially when he plays iron shots like the one he just hit on the par-3 6th. A slight cut and he has 10 feet or so to get to one-under.

XANDER/HOMA INTO THE RED

With four pars, Xander pours a birdie in at the par-5 14th to get to one-under for the first time. Homa made his birdie putt by the way on the 6th and he is also to one-under.

TOP 16 PLAYER SIGNING WITH LIV?

Just when I thought we could get away from all the LIV chat for a week I see this tweet. Obviously lots of rumors flying around so who knows if this is true, or who the players are, but interesting nonetheless

See more

NESMITH TO TWO-UNDER

Matthew NeSmith has joined Morikawa and Henley at two-under after a birdie at the 8th hole. Amateur Travis Vick just missed a short birdie putt to do the same.

PREACH KYLE, PREACH

I have nothing to add to this tweet.

See more

ONE PAR IN SEVEN HOLES FOR SPIETH

Yes you read that right and he sits at two-over after another birdie on the 7th hole. Meanwhile Rory's putter is working well as he holes another mid range putt for par.

I am loving this tournament right now although I of course miss Tiger.

GREENS ARE GIVING ME ANXIETY

Thank god I don't have to putt on these greens right now. They look super fast, undulating, and there are tough three to five-footers all over the place.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

MUNOZ JOINS LEADERS AT TWO-UNDER

Sebastian Munoz has just birdied the 6th hole to get to two-under. Unfortunately I didn't see it because Sky wanted to take us down to the driving range instead...

RAHM AND RORY MAKE BIRDIES

Jon Rahm has birdied the 8th to get into a tie for the lead, what a start for the defending champion, and Rory McIlroy is finally into the red with birdie at the 7th. Some absolute horses flying up the leaderboard now.

DOUBLE FOR HENLEY

American Henley has just doubled the par-4 15th hole. It happens Russell, especially in a US Open. He drops out of the lead back to level par.

HOMA AND LINGMERTH JOIN LEADERS

A lot going on right now as Max Homa and David Lingmerth make birdies at their respective holes to get to two-under. McIlroy also has a birdie chance of his own to join them as well.

MORIKAWA DRAINS BIRDIE TO GET TO THREE-UNDER

Wow that hole was played perfectly by Collin. A fairway splitting drive, stunning mid-iron from 196, and a holed birdie putt to get to three-under.

He is then swiftly joined by Matthew NeSmith as well!

See more

IS THAT ANY GOOD?

Sheesh Collin is good isn't he?

See more See more

RORY JUST ONE BACK

With another birdie on the 18th (his 9th), Rory now sits just one back off the lead. We've seen a bit of everything from him today, but the putter really seems to be working well.

BOSTON SPORT FIRING

A lot of sport is going on in and around Boston today/this week. If someone is indeed watching the golf, baseball, and NBA Finals then fair play I am very jealous.

See more

NIEMANN TO TWO-UNDER AND HAGESTAD INTO TIE FOR LEAD

After Mito Pereira's near miss at the PGA, can fellow Chilean Joaquin Niemann go one better? He has just birdied 6 and eagled 8 to get to two-under.

Elsewhere amateur Stewart Hagestad birdies the 8th to get into a tie for the lead at three-under.

FITZPATRICK TO HAVE MORE SUCCESS AT BROOKLINE?

Back in 2013 Matt Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Amateur at The Country Club, thanks to the smaller details. Can he do the same this week?

See more

RORY DROPS BOMB FOR PAR

WHAT A PUTT. Rory played a horrible tee shot into thick fescue, managed to escape to 16 feet and holes the putt dead centre on the par-3 2nd. What a momentum building putt that was.

HERE'S RORY'S SAVE FROM EARLIER

Once again, an insane up and down

See more

MORIKAWA BOGEYS, NESMITH LEADS

Collin Morikawa just missed a tricky little par putt and has now gone back to two-under, leaving Matthew NeSmith on top on his own.

GOODBYE AND ELLIOTT IS TAKING OVER

My colleague Elliott Heath is now taking over, man that three hours went by quickly.

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our social media platforms.

I will see you all tomorrow at 1pm (EDT).

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

HELLO

Good morning, afternoon and evening folks. Enjoying the US Open so far?

We've got a cracking leaderboard already with McIlroy and Morikawa both at two-under and defending champ Jon Rahm just one back at one-under. Great to see Rory start well again, just like he did at Southern Hills last month.

HOW GOOD WAS THIS?

Heck of a save from Rory...

See more

HAGESTAD BIRDIE

Stewart Hagestad, the 31-year-old career amateur, gets back to three-under-par with a birdie at the tiny par-3 11th hole. He's a three-time Walker Cup player and this is his fourth US Open. He's also played in two Masters tournaments. Great to see him starting well after four consecutive Major missed cuts.

SPIETH UPDATE

Jordan is said to be 70-75% today after struggling with a stomach bug yesterday. He's battling well at two-over-par after 13 holes. He's had a topsy-turvy day with five bogeys and three birdies so far.

ENGLISHMAN UNDER PAR

England's Callum Tarren gets into the red thanks to a birdie at the 16th. For those who don't know Tarren, he's the World No.445 who has made his way to the PGA Tour via China and then the Korn Ferry.

HOLE-OUT EAGLE

Erik Barnes, a qualifier via Roswell, Georgia, has just holed a wedge shot on the 17th for an eagle 2. Video to follow hopefully.

Max Homa has just got to one-under after a lovely birdie putt on the par-5 14th.

HAGESTAD CO-LEADS

See more

ERIK BARNES' HOLE-OUT EAGLE AT 17

See more

MCILROY IN TROUBLE AT THE SHORT 5TH

The Northern Irishman finds a shocking lie in the thick rough atop the bunker on the drivable par-4 4th hole and he duffs it into the next one...and then proceeds to smash the sand a good 2-3 times. He's very angry and no surprise as he's turned a birdie chance into a likely bogey.

Rahm then makes a bogey himself and swears quite loud. Brookline showing its teeth already despite the calm conditions.

TARREN EAGLE!

England's Callum Tarren eagles the 8th, his 17th, to go four-under for his last four and he's suddenly leading the US Open!

ANGRY MCILROY

He went on to save par!

See more

MCILROY'S INCREDIBLE PAR SAVE AT 4

See more

CALLUM TARREN TAKE A BOW

The Englishman, now a PGA Tour member via China and the Korn Ferry Tour, posts three-under-par to take the clubhouse lead. What a round!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

BIG NAME TEE TIMES THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1st tee:

1.14pm EDT/6.14pm BST: Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau

1.36pm EDT/6.36pm BST: Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson

1.47pm EDT/6.47pm BST: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen

10th tee:

1.25pm EDT/6.25pm BST: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler

View full US Open tee times

RORY TO THREE-UNDER

He holes a bomb on the 7th to join the lead! It's his third birdie of the day and the four-time Major winner is bogey-free after 16 holes, and he has a par-5 next.

SPIETH BIRDIE, NOW ONE-OVER

The 2015 US Open champ continues to battle despite his stomach bug, and a fourth birdie of the day comes at the 17th courtesy of this stunning wedge from the rough...

See more

RAHM IN THE CLUBHOUSE AT ONE-UNDER

A fantastic birdie putt at the last from Jon Rahm sees him in the house at one-under-par. The defending champion is very happy after that, with his 69 featuring four birdies, three bogeys and some signs of frustration.

His playing partners Collin Morikawa and James Piot are also in at one-under.

MCILROY'S BIRDIE TO JOIN LEADERS

See more

RAHM'S BIRDIE AT 18 TO FINISH UNDER-PAR

See more

MCILROY LEADS

Rory makes 4 at the par-5 8th for his second-consecutive birdie to reach four-under with just one to play. Four birdies and 13 pars so far today, very solid!

RORY'S BIRDIE TO LEAD THE US OPEN

See more

THE RETURN OF DAVID LINGMERTH

A cracking round from the Swede today, who famously took down Justin Rose to win the 2015 Memorial. Lingmerth hasn't had a top-10 on the PGA Tour in five years and only made it through to the US Open as an alternate.

See more

BIG PAR SAVE COMING UP FOR MCILROY

McIlroy flings his club down the fairway after missing the 9th green with what looked to be a punched 5 iron. He originally had 6 iron I think, but push it out right into a shocking lie above the hole. He flopped it out nicely but it has run a good 10ft past.

Can he hole another great putt and get in the clubhouse with a 66?

MCILROY BOGEYS HIS FINAL HOLE

His par putt was a good effort but it lips out. Quite a poor bogey from the middle of the fairway, albeit he was 197 yards away. Still, he finishes at three-under-par and currently co-leads the US Open. Great start for the Northern Irishman.

WISE JOINS THE LEAD

Aaron Wise, wielding his long putter, holes an eagle putt at the 8th hole (his 17th) and the American is now tied for the lead at three-under.

DAFFUE FAST OUT THE BLOCKS

South African MJ Daffue, the World No.296 who plays on the Korn Ferry Tour but has already earned a PGA Tour card for next season, has started like a train with a birdie-birdie start to his round. The 33-year-old has never won a world ranking-sanctioned event but has had five top-10s this season including a runner-up.

MCILROY'S ROUND

YOU HAVE TO FEEL FOR RICKIE FOWLER

Rickie won a playoff to grab an alternate spot for the US Open and he's currently first reserve but looks like he'll be going home after spending a few days at Brookline. Rickie would miss his second consecutive US Open after playing each year between 2011-2020.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WISE IN AT TWO-UNDER

The American bogeyed the 9th (his final hole) to post a 68 to finish at two-under-par. The 2018 Byron Nelson champ plays in his fourth US Open this week. His best Major finish to date was a 17th at the 2019 Masters.

WHO MIGHT BE NEXT TO SIGN WITH LIV GOLF?

Rumours are ramping up over the next LIV Golf signings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

MICKELSON UNDERWAY

The birthday boy, now 52, gets his US Open underway as he bids to finally complete the career grand slam. The six-time US Open runner-up is appearing in his first Major of the year following his controversial break from the game. He returned to competitive action at the LIV Golf opener last week and has said this week that he has done a lot of work on his putting after a poor few days on the greens at the Centurion Club. Let's see how he gets on today. Either way, it's fantastic to see him back playing Major championship golf again.

Lefty's fellow LIV Golf stars Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau are also now on the course.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

GOOD RECEPTION FOR MICKELSON

Mickelson gets a very good reception on the 1st tee and he hits one of his trademark bombs down the middle. I must say, I've never been the biggest Mickelson fan but, again, it is fantastic to see him back on the big stage.

'REALLY PLEASED' - MCILROY

"A really solid start," he said after his opening round. "You'd take 67 around this golf course any day. Even though I'm standing up here slightly frustrated that I bogeyed the last, it's a great start to the tournament. I felt like I did most things well today. I certainly putted well, and I hit the ball in the right spots, and I hit a lot of greens, gave myself plenty of chances. Just basically did everything that you need to do at a US Open. Yeah, overall really pleased about the start. That's now two Majors in a row that I've started well, and hopefully just keep going from here."

RORY AT THE SKY CART

See more

MICKELSON BOGEY

After his impressive bomb down the 1st, Lefty misses the 1st green by some way left and fails to get up-and-down to drop a shot. Not the best of starts.

HANDING OVER

Thanks for joining me for the last few hours. I'll now be handing over to our resident Brummie Dan Parker. Dan will surely be slightly upset his idol Rickie Fowler looks to have missed out on a start this week.

Dan ParkerStaff Writer

Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website.

THANKS ELLIOTT

Great work Mr. Heath and you're right, I am gutted about the distinct lack of Rickie Fowler on my screen this week. Even more painful is that he's on site right now as first alternate!

Anyway, we're in the early days of the afternoon session as things stand with the three-under par scores from Rory McIlory, Callum Tarren and David Lingmerth atop the leaderboard

"HITTING A SORT OF NEUTRAL, STRAIGHT SHOT"

Collin Morikawa, who is in the clubhouse at one-under par, has been speaking to Henni Koyack on Sky Sports. It's been fairly well documented that the American has somehow 'lost' his trademark fade with the irons. He said his stock shot now is more or less a 2-yard draw with a "sort of neutral shot" being favoured on course - he looked in good touch out there today.

DAFF WHO?

M.J Daffue in now three-under through his first five holes and is tied for the lead. I'll be brutally honest and tell you I've not idea who he is, but he clearly knows how to strike a golf ball.

I'm off to do some Googling and I'll feedback my results.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

MJ DAFFUE

Every day is a school day. Today, we're learning about South African professional golfer MJ Daffue. He's already earned his PGA Tour card for the 22/23 season thanks to his great form on the Korn Ferry Tour. This is his first ever start in a Major.

He's in sparkling touch out there right now, three-under through five holes.

STACKING UP AT ONE UNDER

The current bottleneck on the leaderboard is at one-under par - 11 players currently sit on that score.

In total, we've got 22 players currently under par which you'd have to say represents one of the easier opening days in US Open history.

SCHEFFLER BACK TO LEVEL

After missing the cut at the PGA Championship and a slow start to his first round here, our world number one bounces back with a nice birdie on the fourth hole. Can he be a feature once again this week?

NA JOINS THE LEADERS

One of the PGA Tour defectors to the breakaway LIV Tour has joined the lead. Kevin Na, who finished 36th at Centurion last week, is three-under through five holes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

MICKELSON STRUGGLING

Another, slighter higher profile, defector to LIV is having a less than auspicious start to his day. Phil Mickelson is two-over through his first three holes and looks out of sorts on course to say the least.

BIG NAME UPDATE

Let's take a look at some of the big names who are now underway at this US Open...

Thomas (+1), Scheffler (E), Koepka (+2), D. Johnson (+1), Hovland (E), Finau (+1), Fleetwood (E), Lowry (E), Garcia (E)

ROSE CONTINUES HIS FINE FORM

After very nearly shooting 59 in Canada last week, Justin Rose has carried his form south of the border to Massachusetts this week. He may only be level par for the day, but that score has included two delightful birdies so far.

NOVAK JOINS THE LEAD

Another name that is testing my knowledge of the world of golf to the max! Andrew Novak, who I'm reliably informed is American and is 6ft 2", has just got himself to three-under par for the tournament.

He's enjoying his first full year on the PGA Tour this year and has made 9 cuts so far. Way to go, Andrew.

KOEPKA FIGHTING

A huge double cross from Brooks Koepka on the 15th sees his ball clatter into a grandstand and into trouble. His playing partner, Cam Smith, went in the other direction into trouble on the 15th while Scheffler hits the green. Eclectic stuff from this trio.

NO, NOVAK

Just as we were introduced to Andrew Novak at the top of the leaderboard, the American drops a triple bogey to cannon himself back into the pack. Let's hope our new friend can reappear in red figures later today.

HOVLAND BACK TO PARITY, ROSE INTO RED FIGURES

Hovland has had a quiet few weeks and is battling out there, now at even-par.

As I mentioned earlier, Rose is still looking in good form and drops another birdie to get to one-under par. Meanwhile Phil has made a hash of the short par-4 fifth hole and drops to three-over.

FITZPATRICK STEADY

Lots of people's favourite coming into this week, Matt Fitzpatrick, is going well. He's just missed a gettable birdie putt on the 6th, but he's still in red figures at one-under par. He's looking the part too and appears to have plenty of control over his golf ball at The Country Club.

NO AFTERNOON STARTERS ON MINI LEADERBOARD

If you're watching along with us on television this afternoon, you'll notice that the mini leaderboard in the bottom right corner of the broadcast is filled exclusively with players in the clubhouse. Only Austin Greaser at two-under par is threatening the lead right now.

Conditions don't look overly different to this morning, but there's definitely a bit more wind and a lack of sunshine this afternoon. Either way, the morning starters with their feet up in the clubhouse will be enjoying what they're seeing so far.

"LESS THAN A DOZEN SCORES UNDER PAR AT THE END OF THE WEEK"

Rich Beem, commentating for Sky Sports, expects Brookline to show its teeth as the week goes on after a day where scoring has been fairly easy by US Open standards.

There's currently 21 players under par for the tournament, but Beemer expect this to be halved by Sunday evening. What do you think the winning score will end up at? I'm going to stick my neck out at five-under par.

MICKELSON FOUR PUTTS, MOVES TO FIVE-OVER

After a warm reception on the first tee a few hours ago, Phil Mickelson is hardly repaying his fans today. He was three-over par stood on the par-3 sixth tee, but stuck it close to give himself a birdie look.

However, somehow, Lefty four putts from 15ft to walk off with a double bogey. He looks like a man with a lot going on in his head right now, none of which includes trying to play some decent golf this week.

See more

CUE SOME LIV BANTER

I think we could all see this coming from a mile away once Phil started to struggle...

THOMAS LURKING

Our 2022 PGA Champion has had a solid start this afternoon. He's one-under today and, like Fitzpatrick, is giving himself plenty of looks out on course while looking in total control of his golf ball.

DAFFUE HANGING AROUND

Our other new friend for today, M.J Daffue, is doing what Andrew Novak couldn't - stay under par. After getting to three-under earlier today, the South African is now back to one-under par and just chipped in to save par. I'm going to be following this man all week.

Elsewhere, Seamus Power is making something of a charge, with back to back birdies taking him to two-under for the day.

WIND WHIPPING UP

I said earlier there was a peculiar gap in scoring between the morning and afternoon starters despite a relative lack of difference in weather.

Well, ignore me because the wind is visibly whipping up out there. Watching the group of Thomas, Finau and Hovland on the 10th hole and you can see the long grass almost sideways with the wind. Any score of 69 or 70 this afternoon will be very good work indeed.

SIMPSON CHIPS IN FOR EAGLES, MOVES TO TWO-UNDER

And just like that, welcome to the conversation Webb Simpson!

After seeing Johnson's very similar eagle attempt drop by the hole on the low side, the 2012 US Open champ drains a big breaking chip to move into a tie for second.

DJ INTO RED FIGURES, FITZ TO TWO-UNDER

After a fairly inauspicious start, Dustin Johnson has entered red figures for the first time in the tournament.

Elsewhere on course, Matt Fitzpatrick is now at two-under par and Viktor Hovland is one-under.

DO A DANCE, ROSEY

I'm loving this from Justin Rose. He's one under par through eight with just one par on the card all day! He holes a great putt for birdie on eight and does a little jig for the crowd - he's clearly enjoying his golf at the moment.

I'm going to create a new scale for the perceived happiness of golfers this week. At the bottom end we'll have Phil Mickelson and the other we'll have Justin Rose - all other golfers fall somewhere in between.

(Image credit: Future)

FITZPATRICK TIES THE LEAD

The afternoon starters are starting to get into their groove now. Lots of you who like to have a little bet on the golf will be pleased to hear Matt Fitzpatrick has converted another birdie to get to three-under for the day, a tie for the lead.

SEAN JACKLIN TO ONE-UNDER

Son of Tony Jackin, Sean, is playing this week. We've not seen much of him on the broadcast so far, but he's just got to one-under par.

Tony won the US Open in 1970, can Sean emulate his father this week?

ROSE TO TWO-UNDER

Well, what a front nine that was. Five birdies, three bogeys and a par make up the Englishman's opening gambit around The Country Club. With his form looking so strong in Canada last week, can the 2013 US Open champion create some more magic this week?

HADWIN JOINS THE PARTY

Adam Hadwin has joined the ever growing group at three-under par - there are now six players in a tie for the lead. Will anyone get into the clubhouse at four-under by the end of today?

HADWIN LEADS

No sooner did I ask whether anyone would get to four-under by the end of today, Adam Hadwin obliges. The Canadian isn't even on the back nine yet and had four birdies to his name.

It's set up for a brilliant afternoon of golf as the afternoon starters get into their work.

THUMBS UP PHIL

We've seen our first thumbs up of the day from Phil and it's taken until the 11th hole. His first birdie of the day comes at the par-3 and he's back to four-over for the tournament. Can he make a run back toward level-par?

DAN SIGNING OFF

That'll do from me this afternoon, thanks sticking around for my ramblings for the last few hours. I'm leaving you in the highly capable company of Andy Wright who will see you through to the end of play. Enjoyed today's golf so far Andy?

Andrew WrightStaff Writer

A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism. He now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.

GOOD EVENING NEW YORK

Thanks Dan - great work as always. Truth be told, I've barely seen a shot, so I'm looking forward to it. I was on the end of a heavy defeat this evening, so I'm hoping the golf perks me up.

SCHEFFLER TO +2

The World No. 1 has fallen to two-over with back-to-back bogeys at the third and fourth (his 12th and 13th. The drivable par-4 5th is up next, so he'll be eager to start moving in the right direction again.

ICYMI: FANTASTIC FITZPATRICK

Talk about horses for courses. In case you missed it, this is how Matt Fitzpatrick got back to -3 on the course he won the 2013 US Amateur. Take it away, Matt...

See more

MORE MISERY FOR MICKELSON

You know it's bad when a rare highlight leads to a double-bogey. A trademark recovery shot nearly finds the cup for Lefty, but the tap-in is to drop two shots that take him to +7. There are only eight people currently on a worse score and two are amateurs. Ouch!

THE LIV GOLF LEADERBOARD

Because why not. Here's a look at how all the LIV Golf players are getting on at The Country Club...

-1 James Piot, Dustin Johnson

+1 Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Richard Bland

+2 Sam Horsfield

+4 Talor Gooch, Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia

+6 Branden Grace

+7 Louis Oosthuizen, Phil Mickelson

SIX-WAY TIE AT THE TOP

Hadwin can't salvage a par at the difficult par-4 12th and joins the group at -3, meaning we currently have a six-way tie at the top. This leaderboard is seriously congested, which is great.

DAFFUE POSTS -3

MJ Daffue, playing in his first US Open, joins those at -3 in the clubhouse. What a debut for the South African.

Justin Thomas saves par from the bunker at the 16th to avoid making two bogeys in a row. The wind is whipping up a little, so he'll be keen to get in the house without losing any ground.

HADWIN HITS THE FRONT... AGAIN

The Canadian bounces straight back at the 13th, holing from distance to regain his one-shot advantage at the top. The par-5 14th is up next, so could Hadwin put some daylight between himself and the rest?

ROSE AND FITZY SWAP PLACES

A birdie for Justin Rose takes the 2013 champion to -3, while his fellow Englishman, Matt Fitzpatrick, goes the other way with a bogey at the 15th. Both remain in great position for the three days to come.

ICYMI: RAHM ON HIS BALL BEING STOLEN

Perhaps the most bizarre story of the day occurred several hours ago when the defending champion was putting the finishing touches to a one-under 69. Hit the link for our recap on Jon Rahm's peculiar closing birdie.

FLEETWOOD ON THE MOVE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a quiet day for Tommy Fleetwood, but the Englishman has finally made his first birdie of the day at the par-4 fifth (his 14th). That takes him to level par and within four of the lead.

JT FINISHES WITH PAR FOR -1

It's a closing par for Justin Thomas after making a great fist of the birdie attempt. The PGA Championship winner will be disappointed he bogeyed the par-5 14th coming in, but a one-under 69 has him in great shape after 18 holes.

HOVLAND BACK TO LEVEL

What a way to finish that is for Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian slots a 15-footer on the 18th to get back to level par for the day and in a tie for 25th.

Elsewhere, Fitzpatrick holes from distance to join the crowd on -3, while Dustin Johnson gains a shot on the par-4 17th to get to two-under.

BACK-TO-BACK BIRDIES FOR SCHEFFLER

That's more like it for the World No. 1. Scottie Scheffler's scrappy day comes to an end in stunning fashion, with the American slotting back-to-back birdie putts to post a level-par 70 and ensure he is right in the mix.

BOGEY FOR ROSE

It's a disappointing bogey on the par-5 eighth for Justin Rose. The Englishman failed to get his third shot over the hill that guards the front of the green and had to watch his ball roll back to his feet. The six drops him out of a tie for second and into the group at two-under.

DJ CLOSES OUT TWO-UNDER 68

Dustin Johnson, who is currently suspended from the PGA Tour, leads the LIV Golf charge after opening with a two-under 68. The 2016 chapion quietly went about his business today and it seemed to do the trick...

68 FOR FITZPATRICK

Matt Fitzpatrick closes with a bogey after getting out of position off the tee. His eventful two-under 68 featured five birdies and three dropped shots. However, it's hard to imagine he'll be anything other than pleased with his start.

BLAND BIRDIE

Richard Bland, of the famous Crushers GC franchise, gets back to +2 with a birdie at the par-3 16th. That's currently good enough to sit in a tie for 56th on a congested day of scoring. This US Open hasn't ignited yet but it's poised very nicely.

DECHAMBEAU BOGEYS 18 FOR 71

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Against all the odds, Bryson DeChambeau has gone a little under the radar today. The American bogeyed the last to finish with a one-over 71 on a tough day of scoring. That represents a good effort considering his recent injury woes.

Alongside DeChambeau, a par for Justin Rose saw him round in 68, while Gary Woodland suffered a horrendous horseshoe, meaning he had to settle for a one-under 69.

WATCH: ADAM HADWIN'S 336-YARD FAIRWAY WOOD

With a little help from a sprinkler, the leader's second shot into the final hole got a great deal easier. Check out the mega bounce below...

See more

78 FOR MICKELSON

It's a closing bogey for Phil Mickelson, who looks odds-on to miss just his fifth US Open cut in 31 starts in America's national championship. At +8, he is in a tie for 145th. He'll be looking forward to getting back to those no-cut events...

ROUTE 66 FOR HADWIN

Adam Hadwin finishes off with a par to post a four-under 66, the best round of the day. The Canadian made six birdies, including five in a six-hole stretch to close out his front nine, and holds a one-shot lead from the group on three-under which includes Rory McIlroy.

BLAND'S BLISTERING FINISH

That's three birdies in a row to finish for Richard Bland to post a level-par 70. A cracking approach shot on his last hole of the day left him 12 feet for birdie, and he duly converted to jump more than 50 places on the leaderboard.

THAT'S ALMOST IT FOR DAY ONE

That's almost all she wrote for day one in Brookline. Amateur Ben Lorenz finishes with a bogey five to post a seven-over 77. He's beaten Phil Mickelson but will be disappointed to have dropped four shots in his last six holes.

SIGNING OFF

That's it for today, folks. Thanks a lot for following along, and we'll see you bright and early(ish) tomorrow.