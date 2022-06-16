ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Beyonce Officially Confirms 1st New Album In 6 Years: What To Know About ‘Renaissance’

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Beyonce has officially confirmed the first details about her upcoming 7th studio album. On June 16, the singer’s website changed to emblazon information about the new record: It’s called Renaissance, and it’s just “act I” of this new chapter. Bey’s Instagram bio included some more details, as well: The album will be released on July 29. Immediately after the announcement was made, Beyonce began trending on Twitter, with fans going wild over what to expect. The countdown is officially on!

In addition to sharing the album’s name and release date, Beyonce also started selling merch from her new Renaissance era. There are four different box sets that fans can buy to celebrate the new record. The announcement of Renaissance comes less than one week after fans began speculating that new music was on the way after Bey deleted her profile pictures on her social media accounts. She has yet to update the images, so we’ll have to wait and see what her look for this era entails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQ6NN_0gCeL3Bo00
Beyonce performs in a sparkling outfit. (Picturegroup/Shutterstock)

Interestingly, Beyonce dropped an Easter egg for the album during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar nearly a full year ago. When asked about new music during the Aug. 2021 interview, she said, “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

Beyonce's Hottest Red Carpet Looks: Met Gala, Grammys & More

At the time, Bey confirmed that she had already been in the studio for a year and a half working on her sound. “There’s nothing like the amount of love, passion and healing that I feel in the recording studio,” she admitted. “After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!” Now, she’s finally delivered with the actual announcement!

Even though Beyonce hasn’t dropped a studio album since Lemonade in 2016, she hasn’t stepped away from the music scene completely. She teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of “Savage,” which earned her some Grammys, and also recorded songs for The Lion King and King Richard soundtracks. Plus, her 2020 charity single, Black Parade, released amidst the Black Lives Matter movement, also took home an award at the 2021 Grammys.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Removes Profile Pictures On Social Media & Fans Are Convinced An Album Is Coming

It’s been more than six years since Beyonce released a full-length studio album with new music, but fans are convinced that a new record could finally be on the way! On June 8, the Beyhive went wild when Beyonce deleted her profile pictures on all of her social media pages. While all of the rest of her content still lives, her profile pictures are now totally empty. The immediate theory is that Bey has a big announcement coming, and after such a long wait for new music, fans are hopeful that this small online change could mean a 7th album is imminent.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Beyoncé’s New Album Renaissance Out Next Month

Beyoncé is back. A new album, Renaissance, is out July 29, a product listing on her website confirms. The record is seemingly subtitled “act i.” Tweets from streaming services alluded to the album after Beyoncé’s social media bios were updated with the title and date. In keeping with her trademark mysterious release strategies, no further information has been revealed, though an unverifiable tweet from the tireless fan account Beyoncé Legion suggests Renaissance is a 16-song album. Pitchfork has emailed Beyoncé’s publicist for comment.
TENNIS
Refinery29

Wake Up!!! The New Beyoncé Album Is Coming

If you thought your Thursday morning was off to a productive start, think again. Nine years after the Beyoncé album drop that literally broke the internet — self-titled, we speak your name — Queen Bey has our timelines in a fever pitch once again with the announcement of her long-awaited seventh studio album. And from the uncharacteristic advance warning and details she’s sharing about this project, it looks like it’s going to be a big one. Prepare yourself.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Filmed Having 3-Way Kiss In Middle Of The Club

Bow Wow was caught on cam making out with three ladies at the club over the weekend but is now blaming it on his alter ego. The video got quite the reaction from fans, who were quick to clown Bow Wow for another one of his bizarre antics. “They kissing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beyonc#Renaissance#6 Years#Grammy Awards#Studio Album
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Gina Hunyh Apologized To Cassie For Allegedly Cheating With Diddy

Their relationship came to a screeching halt in 2018, but for 11 years, Cassie and Diddy were one of Hip Hop's most (seemingly) stable relationships. The Bad Boy mogul and the songbird were photographed together on red carpets around the world and she had even been signed to his label, but the pair surprised fans when they announced that their romance had ended. By the conclusion of that year, Cassie shared that she moved on with Alex Fine, and by 2019, the new couple was expecting their first child.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Claims Diddy Told Cassie To Shave Her Head While Out At The Club

After defending himself against T-Pain's "cap" reaction to his last VladTV clip, another Yung Joc moment from his lengthy interview has gone viral. Joc has been dropping off tales pulled from memorable career moments, and in one story, he claimed that at Diddy's request, Cassie shaved her head after he told her to do it while out at a club. Diddy and Cassie dated for 11 years before calling it quits and within months, she had moved on to her now-husband Alex Fine.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest Music Video Is Basically A Mugler Campaign

Mugler’s Creative Director designs custom looks for the Houston hottie and directs the music video. Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion released her latest single, “Plan B”, and this week, the Houston hottie dropped the music video. The track and music video is most reminiscent of ‘90s hip-hop and rap from artists like Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. Casey Cadwallader, Mugler’s Creative Director, designed all of the looks worn by Megan Thee Stallion and directed the music video with J​​ohn Miserendino.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Saucy Santana Embraces Being Labeled “A Gay Rapper” In New Cover Story

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana is Hip-Hop’s newest phenom, thanks to his viral hit, “Material Girl.” Ahead of the release of his new single, “Booty,” the rapper graced the June cover of Teen Vogue—making him a cover star for the second time. Though homophobia is still running rampant in the rap industry, Santana explained why he’s now embracing being a “gay rapper.” He also shared his dream collaborations and goals as an artist.More from VIBE.comDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox Lead 2022 BET Awards NominationsYo Gotti To Headline Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth CelebrationA Lizzo Documentary Headed To...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
18K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy