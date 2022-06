UFC welterweight Kevin Holland seems to always be at the right place at the right time when it comes to stopping crime. According to his manager, Oren Hodak of KO Reps, Holland and his team were at a local beverage store when they witnessed a pursuit taking place of an alleged perfume thief. Holland then left his team to chase down the perpetrator on a nearby street where he eventually retrieved the stolen items.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO