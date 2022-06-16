Gehlen Catholic Rolls to Shutout Win over H-M-S

Randall ‘Randy’ Grasz, 71, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Reverend Tim Geitz from Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars will officiate. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hinton, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

