Gehlen Catholic Rolls to Shutout Win over H-M-S

Gehlen Catholic baseball had all facets of the game working in a convincing 8-0 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in Granville on Wednesday night. Gehlen Catholic had tremendous pitching in the form of a three-hit shutout combined from David Begnoche and Dylan Lehmann. Begnoche got the start and worked five innings of two-hit...
Friday night featured the opening round of the 2022 Spalding Baseball Tournament, and it featured an entertaining ball game between Kingsley-Pierson and Gehlen Catholic. The Panthers needed to come behind following a four-run second inning from the Jays to win by a final of 7-4. Evan Neumann got the start...
Gehlen Catholic softball remains one of the hottest teams in the area winning their eighth game in a row by a 5-1 margin over MMCRU. The Jays took a lead early on plating two runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back. MMCRU threatened a comeback by getting a run back in the top of the third thanks to Breanna Staab reaching base and getting herself in on a wild pitch. MMCRU head coach Mike Olson says Staab is a bolt of energy every time she plays.
SHELDON—Sheldon High School instrumental music director Cliff St. Clair swore he would never lead a marching band. For one thing, the high-stepping style of many conventional marching bands was fun to watch, but inevitably, “the music suffered,” he said. “My trumpet playing chops would be beat up...
Paulette Gorter, 72 of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Akron. A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Security National Bank Community Room in Akron, Iowa. Family and friends are asked to bring a dish to share. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Randall ‘Randy’ Grasz, 71, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Reverend Tim Geitz from Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars will officiate. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hinton, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
THE SOCIETY SUPPORTING THE ORANGE CITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL HAS VOTED TO MOVE FORWARD WITH FUNDRAISING FOR THE NEXT PHASE OF SCHOOL EXPANSION. AN ARCHITECT WITH OLESON AND HOBBIE ARCHITECTS PRESENTED THE PROJECT FOR THE SECOND PHASE OF EXPANSION CALLED “PROJECT ENGAGE”. CONSTRUCTION WILL INCLUDE FOUR NEW CLASSROOMS, A...
SHELDON—After drawing a record number of attendees last year, Rise Ministries founder and president Rob Roozeboom started to set high expectations for future RiseFests with the goal of one day reaching 25,000 in attendance. RiseFest drew closer to the goal with this year’s two-day Christian music festival as more...
Today is the biggest day of Ice Cream Days in Le Mars. Dozens of activities are planned for today in and around the Olson Cultural Events Center. Here’s a rundown with Shannon Rodenberg. HEAT ADVISORY. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for the area from 1 pm today...
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The new stage on Preservation Plaza in Arnolds Park was opened for the first time over the weekend and in a very big way. Arnolds Park Amusement Park CEO John Pausley tells KICD News the construction work on the new structure overlooking West Lake Okoboji is not quite finished, but it was to a point where it was at least functional for Saturday’s “LIVE At the Lake” show.
SIOUX CENTER—More than 200 children, 70 adults and 40 volunteers took part in Outdoor Skills Day at Sandy Hollow Recreation Area June 9. Exhibits and activities were set up around the campground, with topics including deer hunting, archery practice, spear throwing, canoeing and kayaking. The event was put on...
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Thanks to a generous, private donation, Arnolds Park Amusement Park’s free concert Saturday night is Nashville recording artist Jake Owen. Owen has had songs chart from all four albums he’s released. His first single hit was “Yee Haw” his first number one on the Country charts was “Barefoot Bluejean Night”, and other popular songs include “Drunk on a Boat” – which might be just a coincidence since he’s performing in the Iowa Great Lakes.
ORANGE CITY—A retired Sheldon educator is starting a new chapter in his career by launching a sweet new shop in downtown Orange City. Scott Buchholtz and his wife, Caprice, are the owners of the Literary Dairy ice cream shop and children’s bookstore, located at 125 Central Ave. NE.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend’s heat wave is grabbing many people’s attention with temperatures expected to soar 15 to 20 degrees above normal at times. You won’t have to look far to find hot weather in KELOLAND this weekend. And with the official start of summer arriving next week, it will be interesting to follow the hot weather trends.
PENDER, Neb. -- A church in northeast Nebraska is assessing damage after an overnight fire. According to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Pender, a fire damaged the church overnight. A Facebook post said fire crews confined the fire and saved the church building. Thankfully no injuries were reported. The Thurston...
A train derailment caused serious damage to a county road in Sac County earlier this week. Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure says the incident happened shortly after 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon approximately two miles west of Wall Lake...(audio clip below) That section of D-59 was closed following the incident, and...
It is incredibly common for beer, seltzer, mixed drinks, and straight shots to be imbibed while recreating at a campground. But that can get you arrested in Iowa. According to NWestIowa.com, 38-year-old Jennifer Renae Kirchner was arrested in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 12 at Hills Park Campground in Sheldon.
