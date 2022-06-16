ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UPDATE 2-UK ethics adviser quit after being put in "odious position" by PM Johnson

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former ethics adviser said on Thursday he had quit after being placed in an "odious" position over a plan that risked breaking the government's ministerial code. Geidt, whose role was to advise Johnson on matters relating to the ministerial...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 17

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times. - Both bidders for THG Plc have confirmed they will not be making a takeover offer for the...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Putin defends 'open economy', foreign economic ties despite sanctions

June 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told the St Petersburg Economic Forum on Friday Moscow would continue to develop as an "open economy" despite unprecedented Western sanctions imposed after it sent forces into neighbouring Ukraine. Putin said Russia would keep dealing with Western companies and that he hoped...
POLITICS
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Boris Johnson
ohmymag.co.uk

North Korea reports outbreak of unidentified new illness

North Korea has reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal illness, exacerbating the health situation in a country already under pressure due to the spread of Covid-19. Quarantine and aid sent. According to the official Korea Central News Agency (KCNA), the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, has ordered quarantine measures be...
HEALTH
Agriculture Online

Putin: decision to launch 'special operation' in Ukraine was difficult but needed

June 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia's decision to launch what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine was difficult but needed. Putin made the comment in a speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. Russia says it sent troops into Ukraine...
POLITICS
#Jack Daniel#Uk#British Royal Family#European#Suf
Agriculture Online

Putin calls on Russian firms to invest at home as sanctions bite

June 17 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged Russia's enterprises to boost their domestic investment to help realise the country's "gigantic potential" and defy what he called Western attempts to destroy the Russian economy. Speaking at Russia's flagship annual economic conference - once a symbol of Moscow's openness...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Countries weigh 'unprecedented' trade deal package at WTO talks

GENEVA, June 17 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization chief presented countries with a series of trade agreements early on Friday that included pledges on health, reform and food security and urged that they be accepted. The deals were ground out over five days of bargaining at a conference of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 4-WTO strikes global trade deals after 'roller coaster' talks

GENEVA, June 17 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization agreed the first change to global trading rules in years on Friday as well as a deal to boost the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in a series of pledges that were heavy on compromise. The deals were forged in the early...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

FACTBOX-What has the WTO ministerial conference achieved?

GENEVA, June 17 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization's 164 members approved a series of trade agreements early on Friday that included commitments on fish and pledges on health and food security after more than five gruelling days of negotiations. Here are details on those agreements. PANDEMIC RESPONSE. India and...
HEALTH
Agriculture Online

Ukraine poultry giant MHP warns on export challenges, scraps outlook

BENGALURU/LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian chicken and grains processor MHP, the country's top food producer, warned on Friday that it could not give an outlook for the year due to the war with Russia and challenges exporting goods. The company, which usually produces tens of thousands of tonnes of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's June 1-16 grain exports down 43.5% yr/yr -ministry

KYIV, June 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's June 1-16 grain exports were down by around 43.5% from a year earlier to 695,000 tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The volumes included 623,000 tonnes of corn, 48,000 tonnes of wheat and 21,000 tonnes of barley, the data showed. Ukraine exported up...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Heatwave poses risks for French, Spanish wheat as EU harvest nears

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - An exceptionally early heatwave in France and Spain may further stress wheat crops after a dry spring though an expected easing in temperature and showers across the region this month should avert large crop losses, analysts and growers said. Any dent to yields could cause...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 22-28

June 17 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 22-28, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 22-28 - tax 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price 399.4 352.5 308.6 June 16-21 - tax 131.6 92.8 84.0 - indicative price 386.4 317.6 305.5 June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE

