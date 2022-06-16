ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Garbage Truck Crashes, Overturns in Front Yard of Home

By Dwyer, Michaels
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A runaway city garbage truck sped downhill and flip on its side into the front yard of a home in a Pittsburgh neighborhood yesterday afternoon. Video from a neighbor's surveillance camera picked up the truck just as it was about to flip onto its side, with the truck coming out of...

Comments / 0

 

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 person dead in Churchill house fire

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI is reporting that one person died in a Churchill house fire on Sunday. The home is located on the 800 block of Graham Boulevard. Crews responded to the scene around 12:40 p.m. Flames broke through the roof of the single-family home, and the fire reached three alarms before the flames were put under control.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Crews respond to house fire in Churchill

CHURCHILL, Pa. — First responders were dispatched to a residential fire along the 800 block of Graham Boulevard in Churchill Sunday afternoon. Allegheny County 911 tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the initial call came in at 12:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon. By 1:10 p.m., the 2-alarm response drew more than...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One dead, one injured in head-on collision

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died and another was flown to a local hospital after a crash overnight in Westmoreland County. The Westmoreland County Coroner's office says 25 year-old David Ott of Perryopolis Borough, Fayette County, died after the Chevrolet Sonic he was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 near mile marker 53 in South Huntingdon Township was struck head-on by a Pontiac Vibe traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes just after midnight Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

21-year-old killed in car crash in Greene County

CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a car crash in Cumberland Township. According to the Greene County Coroner’s Office, the one-vehicle crash happened around 3:06 a.m. Sunday. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. Jennah Whipkey, 21, from Carmichaels, was pronounced...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Crews Called Back to Scene of Muddy Creek Fire

First responders were called back to the scene of a previous fire in Muddy Creek Township on Saturday morning. Calls came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 10am on Saturday for a rekindle of a fire that first occurred earlier this week at a barn on Flinner Road in Muddy Creek Township.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fire damages C&E Plastics building in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire damaged the C&E Plastics building in Beaver County on Thursday.The chief of the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, DJ Miller, said flames shot 20 feet above the roof and smoke could be seen from three counties. The fire started about an hour after the business closed at 3:30 p.m.Cliff Crighton, the owner of the company adjacent to C&E Plastics, said he was on his porch when he saw something unusual."I jumped on a golf cart and it was billowing out the doors. Then I went back to get a fire extinguisher and opened the door, it was...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawrence County man rescued after being trapped under ATV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An hours-long search and rescue mission for a man in Lawrence County has ended.Emergency crews were called out just before ten o'clock this morning after learning a man was trapped underneath an ATV in Mahoning Township.Authorities said they spent five hours looking for him, hiking up difficult terrain, and battling extreme heat."This is 1,100 acres of old strip mines that 4-wheelers like the ride. They don't know how dangerous some of the trails are," Francis Exposito, the Mahoning Township Fire Chief, said."It's a very dangerous place. Three-to-six major incidents [occur] in this area a year," Exposito added.Crews were able to rescue the man. He was flown to a trauma center in Youngstown.No further details about the man's condition were shared.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE PERSON DISPLACED DUE TO HOUSE FIRE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

A firefighter suffered possible injuries during a fire at a home in the Sunset Acres section of White Township. (Photo by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 dispatched the Indiana Fire Association, the RIT team and Citizens’ Ambulance at 6:20 PM on Friday to 981 Country Lane. Homer City fire department was called in to assist a few minutes later. Indiana Assistant Chief Ron Moreau talked about how the homeowner discovered the fire.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Cat shot in South Buffalo Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for whoever fatally shot a cat in South Buffalo Township last week. A humane police officer was called to the intersection of Iron Bridge and Freeport roads for the injured cat.Residents tried to give the cat food and water, but the animal still was in rough shape. The hospital found a bullet inside the cat's head and said she recently had kittens.Due to the severity of her injuries, the cat was euthanized.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman found in Pittsburgh's Allegheny River identified

The woman whose body was found in the Allegheny River in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim, Julie Anne Keddie, 38, was recovered by Pittsburgh River Rescue around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said Friday. Keddie’s hometown was not released.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Friday Afternoon Crash Injures At Least Two Motorists

At least two people were injured as a result of a multiple vehicle crash in Butler Township Friday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 3 p.m. for a collision at the intersection of Pillow Street and Hansen Avenue. Crews from Butler Township and Butler...
BUTLER, PA
Lootpress

Man killed on WVa interstate identified as Pennsylvania man

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A gunman who was fatally shot by police on an interstate highway in northern West Virginia after he wounded a sheriff’s deputy has been identified as a Pennsylvania man, state police said. Matthew Brevosky, 38, of Grindstone, Pennsylvania, was killed by law enforcement Thursday...
WESTON, WV
explore venango

State Police Calls: Harassment via Post-it Notes, Burglary, Identity Theft

Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. A 61-year-old Oil City man was charged with harassment after he allegedly placed yellow Post-it notes on a 53-year-old Seneca woman’s vehicle on three occasions. The incidents occurred over a month-long period beginning in May, according to police. An investigation was...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
