It’s done! Tottenham Hotspur have finalized their third first-team addition of the summer, signing central midfielder and Mali international Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion. The transfer fee was reportedly around £25m, with escalators that could take it north of £30m if all fully met. Bissouma’s new wages haven’t been disclosed at this time, but we are certain he got a sizeable bump up from his £25,000/week at Brighton.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO