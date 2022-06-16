ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Should Be Charged Over Jan. 6, Majority of Americans Think—Poll

By Ewan Palmer
 3 days ago
A survey found that more than half of Americans think the DOJ should indict the former president for the Capitol...

Pat
3d ago

Is it at all possible the media has convinced the public Trump violated the law when no such violation occurred? If the DOJ believed Trump violated the law he would have been indicted,of that I have no doubt whatsoever!

313 BORN
3d ago

Let's see, impeachment Russia collusion, failed, hoax. impeachment 2, failed, incite riot, failed, no evidence. Mueller report, failed, no proof, quid pro quo, failed, no proof. seems Luke democrats getting desperate now.

Kiri Jolith
3d ago

then quit the political theater and bring him to court already, the longer this theater goes on the more obvious it becomes how little they actually have.

Washington Examiner

Trump falls flat on his face in Georgia once again

Former President Donald Trump lost in Georgia in 2020, and he helped Republicans lose there in 2021. Intent on keeping the streak going, Trump made Georgia’s GOP primaries all about him, and, sure enough, he ended up losing in the state all over again. After Trump lost the 2020...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

New email shows Trump campaign ordered fake Georgia electors to plot in “complete secrecy”

Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) There were several states that attempted to replace the electors chosen by voters in the 2020 election. It was part of a plot by former President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team to somehow overthrow the election simply by having supporters push their way into the rooms where the electors were.
GEORGIA STATE
