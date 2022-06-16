Trump Should Be Charged Over Jan. 6, Majority of Americans Think—Poll
A survey found that more than half of Americans think the DOJ should indict the former president for the Capitol...www.newsweek.com
A survey found that more than half of Americans think the DOJ should indict the former president for the Capitol...www.newsweek.com
Is it at all possible the media has convinced the public Trump violated the law when no such violation occurred? If the DOJ believed Trump violated the law he would have been indicted,of that I have no doubt whatsoever!
Let's see, impeachment Russia collusion, failed, hoax. impeachment 2, failed, incite riot, failed, no evidence. Mueller report, failed, no proof, quid pro quo, failed, no proof. seems Luke democrats getting desperate now.
then quit the political theater and bring him to court already, the longer this theater goes on the more obvious it becomes how little they actually have.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2273