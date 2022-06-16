The West Must Prevent Sri Lanka from Becoming South Asia's Lebanon | Opinion

There are legitimate grounds to believe that a Chinese base in Cambodia is not all that detrimental to American interests in the Indo-Pacific. Reports have emerged that Chinese officials have been secretly working to construct a permanent military facility at Ream Naval Base in Cambodia on the Gulf of Thailand. If true, this project would become China’s second overseas military installation after the Port of Doraleh in Djibouti and would be a watershed moment for Indo-Pacific geopolitics.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO