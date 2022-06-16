ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

The West Must Prevent Sri Lanka from Becoming South Asia's Lebanon | Opinion

By Matt Godwin
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The international community needs to pay attention to the crisis in Sri Lanka, and the potential for renewed terrorism is not the only...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Israel tells its citizens in Turkey they face 'real and immediate danger' of being targeted in attacks by Iranian operatives and to leave 'as soon as possible'

Israel has urged its citizens in Turkey to leave 'as soon as possible' over threats that Iranian operatives are actively planning attacks against them in Istanbul. The stark warning comes amid the latest surge in tensions between the bitter rivals, with Tehran blaming the Jewish state for a series of attacks on its nuclear and military infrastructure, inside Iran but also inside Syria.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Lebanon#Political Unrest#South Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Singapore
Country
China
nationalinterest.org

Should the U.S. Be Worried About a Chinese Naval Base in Cambodia?

There are legitimate grounds to believe that a Chinese base in Cambodia is not all that detrimental to American interests in the Indo-Pacific. Reports have emerged that Chinese officials have been secretly working to construct a permanent military facility at Ream Naval Base in Cambodia on the Gulf of Thailand. If true, this project would become China’s second overseas military installation after the Port of Doraleh in Djibouti and would be a watershed moment for Indo-Pacific geopolitics.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Sea feud with China flares as Marcos prepares for presidency

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government announced Tuesday a new diplomatic protest against China over disputes in the South China Sea, a long-thorny issue that has flared anew as the next Philippine president prepares to take office next month. The Philippines has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests against...
POLITICS
Reuters

Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says

GENEVA, June 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is at risk of tipping into a full-blown humanitarian crisis as the country's economy suffers its biggest shock in decades, the U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA) said on Friday. Sri Lanka's 22 million people are suffering the country's most serious financial turmoil in seven...
CHARITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China secretly building naval base in Cambodia

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) secretly started building a new naval base in Cambodia, according to western officials who spoke with the Washington Post on Monday. The PLAN had selected the northern end of Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base for its new base and an official told the...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy