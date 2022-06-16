ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How Toxic Positivity Can Ruin Your Relationships and What To Do About It

By Sophie Lloyd
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sick of being told to think happy thoughts? Toxic positivity is bad for everyone's mental health, but there are things you can do to stop the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

8 Signs of Histrionic Personality Disorder

Histrionic Personality Disorder affects approximately 2% of the population. HPD shares some characteristics of Narcissistic Personality Disorder but there are distinct differences. Connections with individuals with HPD can be extremely disappointing due to the uneven emotional investment in the relationship. Histrionic Personality Disorder (HPD) affects approximately 2 percent of the...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

4 Strategies to Manage a Narcissistic Partner

Managing your narcissistic partner is an active process. Being clear about who you are, having a voice, knowing your limits, and setting boundaries can help you manage a narcissistic partner. If you are being emotionally abused it is time to strongly consider moving on. The DSM describes narcissistic personality disorder...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

5 Signs That Someone Is Semi-Ghosting in a Relationship

Semi-ghosting can occur in romantic, social, family, and work situations. The reasons for semi-ghosting can be varied and complex. Semi-ghosting may contain elements of passive aggression, narcissism, or breadcrumbing. The Cambridge Dictionary defines ghosting as “a way of ending a relationship with someone suddenly by stopping all communication with them.”...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinterest
Medical News Today

What is the relationship between fibromyalgia and bipolar disorder?

Fibromyalgia is a condition that causes a person to experience chronic pain. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in mood. Research suggests that there may be an association between the two conditions. Having fibromyalgia is. with having an emotional or affective disorder, as well....
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
TODAY.com

Al Roker has lost more weight over the past few months with 2 simple strategies

Al Roker is living proof that a low-carb diet and a regular walking routine can have a dramatic effect on hitting long-term health goals. The TODAY weatherman shared on Monday that he has lost "about 45 pounds" in the last "several months" by eating fewer carbohydrates and sticking to his daily walks. Al, 67, has been a major advocate of TODAY's 30-day walking plan, launched June 1.
WEIGHT LOSS
Greatist

So, What’s the Best Time of Day to Take Vitamin D?

Vitamin D can be taken at any time of the day. However, many people prefer to take it in the morning to reduce the potential risk of sleep disturbances. You might not give a lot of thought to what time you take your vitamin D supplement. As long as it gets into your tummy, right? Well … not exactly.
HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy