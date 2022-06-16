ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Just win: Celtics look to fight off elimination in Game 6

By Matt Geagan
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FpLRk_0gCeACs300

Celtics discuss their mentality, focus heading into Game 6 of NBA Finals 01:57

BOSTON -- Forget about collapsing in Game 4. And forget about stinking for most of Game 5. The Boston Celtics need to have only one thing on their mind Thursday night: Just win.

Win by any means necessary. Because if you don't, there is no tomorrow.

The Celtics once again have their backs against the wall. They trail the Golden State Warriors 3-2 in the NBA Finals, and a win Thursday night in Game 6 will earn them a return trip to San Francisco for a Game 7 on Sunday night.

A loss and we'll have to relive those aforementioned disappointments over and over again all summer long. And who wants a summer full of second-guessing?

Just win. Win by two or win by 20. Win in blowout fashion or win a close one ugly. Just. Win.

The Celtics are 3-0 when facing elimination this postseason, so they are no strangers to this spot. They trailed the Milwaukee Bucks 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals before rattling off two epic victories; a 46-point masterpiece by Jayson Tatum on the road in Game 6, and a blowout win in Boston in Game 7.

It wasn't looking great for the Celtics after they dropped Game 6 to the Miami Heat -- at home -- in the Eastern Conference Finals. But they returned to Miami and won Game 7, surviving a late surge by the Heat to earn their spot in the NBA Finals.

Those battles have them ready for what they're about to face Thursday night.

"Having done it before should give you even more confidence that you can," Tatum said Wednesday. "It's not going to be easy or given to us, but you should be confident if you have a chance. We have a chance [Thursday]."

"We haven't backed down from a challenge all season so it's no different now," added Jaylen Brown. "We wear every experience as a badge of honor and take everything we learn into the next game. We're looking forward to Game 6, coming out and getting a win and forcing a Game 7."

"We've been in pressure games like this before," Al Horford said Wednesday. "Obviously never in the Finals. But I do believe that the way this team is, there is just too much fight. The guys want to compete and I'm confident that we will respond. Golden State is a really good team, but we feel good about our group."

Boston is back in survival mode, this time against an opponent that is looking for its fourth NBA title in the last eight years. The Warriors know what it takes to win it all. The jury is still out on the Celtics.

They've won with their backs against the wall before this postseason, but this is their most daunting task yet. Boston has shown that it came beat Golden State over the years, but the Celtics need to stop beating themselves right now. Otherwise the Warriors will be celebrating on the TD Garden floor on Thursday night.

Stop throwing it out of bounds to no one. Stop dribbling off your leg and giving it to the Warriors. The margin of error is nearly gone, and another 18-turnover game will certainly send the C's into the offseason.

Stop missing free throws. Stop looking (or begging/screaming) for bailouts from the refs and get back on defense. Stop letting the best three-point shooter ever get wide open looks.

Let's get another epic Game 6 performance from Tatum. Another early explosion from Brown. More great passing from Marcus Smart, more emphatic (and demoralizing) blocks from Robert Williams, and some timely buckets from Horford and Derrick White.

"We're not scared; we don't fear the Golden State Warriors," Brown said Wednesday. "We just want to come out and play the best basketball we can. We have all the belief in ourselves. We're going to come out and leave it all out there."

Just go out and win. Play the basketball that got you here -- the basketball that turned you from a team stuck under .500 in January to the No. 2 seed in the East by May. Play like the best defense in the league. Play like a team that knows how to score. Stop playing like a bunch of... well, you know what Ime Udoka would say here.

The Celtics can still win this title. Whether they will is a whole other question. They once again have to overcome adversity to reach their ultimate goal.

It all starts with getting a win Thursday night. That is really all that really matters for the Celtics at this point.

"First to four, so it's not over," Tatum said Wednesday. "As long as it's not over and you've got a chance."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on NBA Finals loss to Warriors

The Boston Celtics had a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals and had a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead at home in Game 4. Instead, the Celtics melted down as Stephen Curry erupted, resulting in a 2-2 series tie. Boston went on to lose the next two […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on NBA Finals loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals

The Boston Celtics fell just short of the 2022 NBA Finals title, losing to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. While the Warriors had an outstanding performance on the road, the Celtics underperformed, assisting in the Dubs’ win. One of the biggest underperformers for Boston in Game 6 was Jayson Tatum. The forward only managed […] The post Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Klay Thompson Was Not Happy With Another NBA Player Last Night

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have developed a slogan to demonstrate the championship standard they've come to expect. During the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, one NBA player disrespected this slogan. After a win over the Warriors on March 28, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr....
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Footwear News

NBA Star Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha’s Style Evolution Keeps Turning Heads

Click here to read the full article. Over the years, Ayesha Curry continues to turn heads with her style. When it comes to the “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen” star’s fashion aesthetic, Curry leans towards garments that have an edgy appeal like a dress with a slit, while also finding comfort and balance in glittery catsuits that all have a special flair. Even when she’s not on red carpets, the chef can be found wearing slouchy loungewear, printed separates and intricate tailoring that shows off her ability to be versatile no matter what the occasion calls for. On the footwear front, Curry sticks to...
NBA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was in tears before the NBA Finals were over, so overcome with emotion that he was brought to the TD Garden floor with several seconds left until the final buzzer of Game 6 sounded. Camera crews surrounded him, getting every angle of the emotions brought forth by the latest […] The post Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game 6#Nba Finals#Nba Finals 01 57 Boston#The Boston Celtics
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown lifts up Jayson Tatum following loss in NBA Finals

On a difficult night for the entire team, Jayson Tatum may have struggled the most relative to expectations for the Boston Celtics. Tatum finished with only 13 points for the C's in a 103-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors which ended his season, shooting 6 of 18 from the field with three rebounds, seven assists and five turnovers in 40 minutes.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets embarrassing playoff record in Finals never seen in NBA history

Without a doubt, Jayson Tatum is one of the NBA’s most promising young guys and among those who are projected to carry the league into the future. Even at 24 years of age, the Boston Celtics All-Star has a lot of time left in his career to prove he belongs at the top. But while […] The post Jayson Tatum sets embarrassing playoff record in Finals never seen in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Ime Udoka shares message to Celtics following loss in NBA Finals

Pain was the common emotion in the locker room for the Boston Celtics after dropping Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, coach Ime Udoka said. In his postgame interview with NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin, Udoka said that after getting this far, to within two wins of a championship, suffering a season-ending loss like the 103-90 decision at TD Garden is going to sting.
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Ayesha Curry Finally Confronts Celtics Fans Who Trolled Her During NBA Finals After Warriors Big Win

There was plenty of crow to be eaten after the Golden State Warriors smoked the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals and Ayesha Curry made sure every one of her haters ate up. Following the 103-90 win in Boston’s TD Garden, the Warriors clinched their fourth NBA Championship in eight years. For Ayesha, 33, the victory – and her husband Steph Curry being named NBA Finals MVP — tasted sweet, especially after a Beantown bar mocked her cooking skills. Ayesha confronted the bar by tweeting, “On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
58K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy