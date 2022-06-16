ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden tells oil companies to stop making 'historically high profits' off Americans

By Deborah Souverain
MIAMI - As gas prices continue to rise, having hit $5 a gallon nationally, there may be some help on the way.

The Biden Administration called on seven U.S. oil refiners to ramp up production and stop making "historically high profit" off Americans.

There are four main components that determine the price that you pay at the pump, but roughly two-thirds of what you pay for is based on the price of crude oil, which is up 70% last year.

American oil companies lead the world in crude production, but we still consume far more than we make. As the White House looks for solutions financial experts say as gas prices go up, consumers can expect the price of everything else to go up.

"The biggest driver of inflation everywhere is energy prices and how it's flowing through the economy. So even as goods prices are going up, they're really driven by higher energy prices," said Liz Miller, President of Summit Place Financial Advisors.

Philip Carlisle
3d ago

I guess taking responsibility for your actions is a thing of the past. Shifting blame for bad decisions isn't a good way to get votes. He. created this and needs to own it

logan
3d ago

Typical Biden he told them to stop but didn’t actually do anything to help the American people. Worst president ever at least carter put a gas cap into effect.

Jay Jay
3d ago

All Biden had to do was keep Trump's policies in place and ride the the greatest economic plan in our history. But no, he wanted to attack our energy for his own profit with China and his battery company. Get back in bed with Iran and open the borders for votes and separate us by again what the left does divide by using racism so they can keep all of us from seeing what's really going on.

ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

