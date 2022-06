Video footage shows former research chimpanzees going outdoors and touching grass for the first time. The chimpanzees had been used by labs for decades and are now enjoying their new home at chimp haven. Harriet and Betty came to the sanctuary with eight other chimps on a long 14-hour journey by truck. The others can be seen climbing trees 30-feet tall and interacting with the other chimpanzees in the sanctuary.

