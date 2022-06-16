ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get tickets to Radio 2 Live: Dates, lineup and prices

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
 3 days ago

Tickets are now available for the BBC’s Radio 2 Live in Leeds two-day event, which takes place at Temple Newsam Park on the weekend of 17 and 18 September.

Acts confirmed for the event include George Ezra, Craig David, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Kaiser Chiefs, with more to follow.

This is the first time the Radio 2 Live event has come to Leeds, having previously been held at London’s Hyde Park, where it last took place in 2019 and was replaced by Radio 2 Live at Home in 2020, due to the pandemic.

As well as the main stage, Radio 2 Live in Leeds will feature the Radio 2 DJ Tent, where some of the station’s presenters will be joined by special guests and play sets spanning Motown in the 60s to today’s dance classics.

The event will be broadcast live on Radio 2, with full sets available on the BBC Sounds app for 30 days afterwards. The main stage will be live-streamed on BBC iPlayer throughout the weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about ticket sales for Radio 2 Live

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for the BBC’s Radio 2 Live can be purchased from Ticketmaster . They are available to buy now, and cost either £56.50 for a general admission ticket or £114.50 for an enhanced ticket. Prices are the same for Saturday and Sunday.

Hotel packages are also available, with Sunday tickets costing slightly less than Saturday. These are priced from £150.81 for a general Sunday ticket and a night in the three-star Holiday Inn Express Armouries, to £278.26 for a Saturday general access ticket and a night at the four-star Clayton Hotel.

Buy tickets now

What does an enhanced ticket include?

Paying extra for an enhanced ticket gets you a range of benefits. These include access to the site via a dedicated entrance lane, a goody bag with official Radio 2 Live at Leeds merchandise, a welcome drink and access to The Sounds Garden, which overlooks the main stage.

Within The Sounds Garden, which is also next to the Radio 2 DJ Tent, you’ll find a bar area, dedicated toilets, catering and screens showing performances from the main stage.

What is the Radio 2 Live at Leeds line up?

The event has a different line up for each of its two days, and the BBC says more artists will be announced for both days in the coming weeks. For now, the lineup looks like this:

Saturday 17 September

  • Simple Minds
  • Tears for Fears
  • Craig David
  • Bananarama
  • Ella Henderson
  • Sophie Ellis-Bextor
  • Kaiser Chiefs

Sunday 18 September

  • Nile Rodgers & Chic
  • George Ezra
  • Melanie C
  • Emeli Sandé
  • Mark Owen
  • Heather Small
  • Olly Murs

The Independent

The Independent

