Adams County Board of DD – game changing supports

Tech First Ambassador Tanner Huff demonstrates eSight. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Kim Hauck, Director of the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, and Steve Beha, Deputy Director, and Chief Policy Officer, visited the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities on May 18. The visit is a part of their commitment to touring all 88 Ohio Boards of DD in the next several months.

Liz Lafferty, Superintendent of Adams County Board of DD, organized the day. Director Hauck and Deputy Director Beha visited with county board staff and toured the day programs at Venture Productions and Ohio Valley Adult Day Services in West Union. They attended a luncheon at the Olde Wayside Inn and met with the board of directors, individuals, families, guardians, and providers.

When speaking about the visit and goals for the Adams County Board of DD, Lafferty stated, “The number one crisis in the State of Ohio is the workforce. It is the number one priority for the DODD and county boards. County Board Superintendents recently agreed to a 6.5% increase to get provider wages up to competitive levels.”

Another “hot topic” is Technology First. On June 8, the Adams County Board of DD held a Technology First Day at Job and Family Services in West Union. Lafferty explained, “By putting technology in a home, you can reduce the number of people you need to come in for services and replace it with a remote monitoring system, medication reminder, safety alarm, etcetera. Technology is support paid for through an individual’s Medicaid Waiver and allows individuals to work and live independently.”

George Myers, the Grant Director for Tech Ambassador Program, demonstrated the “Remote Supports Mobile Smart Home” and shared the various technologies that folks can use to increase their ability to live independently. Remote support is available if folks choose to live with less in-person support or support providers are difficult to employ. Assistive technology includes the equipment in the home or with the person, and remote support is a service delivered by a provider communicating with an individual while at home.

Myers explained, “If somebody’s in the home and they don’t have a provider in-house, but they want something, they can just touch a button, and within just a few seconds, they’re going to get someone on the other end of a two-way video call.” The Smart Home can be equipped to help with simple instructions, dispense medication at appropriate times, provide security, control the television, microwave, thermostat, and more. These services tie to a support call center for monitoring, and in-person help will be on the way if needed.

Rob Hatcher, CEO of Silver Lining Care, works in Brown and Clermont counties. He shared about an individual from Clermont who has epilepsy. He stated, “This system, the motion detector, pads with communication; it’s completely changed his life because he now lives independently.” Hatcher continued, “He would probably be living in a skilled nursing facility because no waiver will pay for 24/7 care, and he needs 24/7 care.” Safe at Home (a remote supports service) provides vendor support, and Silver Lining Care provides the backup. He continued, “It’s a game-changer – this changes everything.”

Courtney Davis of SOCOG explained the role of an Ohio Tech Ambassador program, “The Ohio Tech Ambassador program does presentations on the technology they are using. They can do counseling hours with families and individuals to help them in their lives.” She introduced the Ambassadors presenting that day – Christopher Cooley from Portsmouth, Ohio, and Tanner Huff from Ironton, Ohio. There are eight Ambassadors in the state of Ohio.

Ambassador Cooley, who is visually impaired, has his own home in Portsmouth. His guide dog, a beautiful golden retriever, named Larkin, accompanied him. Cooley stated, “I moved from Columbus from a bad situation, and I feared for my safety.” He feared folks taking advantage of him once they saw him advocating online. When he moved to Portsmouth, he began using the remote support system. Cooley stated on his first night after the technology was installed, “I probably slept 9 to 12 hours knowing they were there to watch.” He demonstrates a new watch that enables him to push it and connect to his support team. He explained, “My support team knows everything about me, so if I need to talk to somebody, they’re there to talk to me. They are not there just for emergencies – they are there as a friend.”

Tanner Huff is an Ambassador who is visually impaired and uses a wheelchair. He shared that he’d been using technology since he was 7 or 8. The equipment then was quite different. He used items like dry erase boards and Pilot Bravo pens. The advanced technology that Huff uses now is a video magnifier that he discovered on the YouTube channel called “The Blind Life.” He said, “It’s called eSight and has drastically changed my life because I’m legally blind and went from looking at stuff maybe three or four inches from my eyes to seeing things like 40 feet away.” Huff, who loves technology, has worked with an engineering firm to create different technologies for wheelchair users and walkers. He also serves on the Lawrence County Board of DD. Huff lives in Ironton with his wife, who is also disabled. He shares, “We advocate for ourselves.”

Anyone who owns a cell phone knows the convenience of technology. Everyone has different needs and desires for support, and those are fluid. Of the home supports for folks with disabilities, Hatcher explains, “It’s a living, breathing thing – it doesn’t stay the same – things change.”

Adams County encourages support for individuals with developmental disabilities to live more freely. The continued support of the Ohio Department of DD is inspiring. Following Tech First Day, the Adams County Board of DD Directors attended a training presented by Mark Prohaska of SafeinHome. Lafferty concluded, “Director Hauck is returning the Department to ‘How can we support the county board?’ type of state department. With all the changes in Medicaid services, new rule implementations, and workforce shortages, she recognizes that DODD has to be supporting county boards and providers more than ever.”

For information on the Tech First Ambassador Program, visit www.ohiotechambassadors.org. For SafeinHome details, contact Mark Prohaska at (614) 203-4749 or for remote support, Rob Hatcher at Silver Lining Care at (513) 752-0451