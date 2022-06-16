ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

A Slice Of Americana At Sauk Rapids Dairy Queen

By Dave Overlund
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It can sometimes feel like the entire world is hanging on by a thread, especially if you are a social media user. Abortion, gun control, inflation... all the news seems bad lately. However, in the real world, things can still be quite good. Case in point a trip to...

96.7 The River

96.7 The River

47 Cats Rescued From a Hot Car at a Rest Stop in Minnesota

Animals in cars. I just can't. I'm talking when I see one dog in a hot car or something, you have to wonder what the owner is thinking. I know that sometimes people are traveling somewhere, and they just run into a convenience store quickly to buy a coffee or some other item. They are away from their vehicle for no more than a few minutes. The animal in the car is probably fine, but the optics are horrible. People feel compelled to call animal control or some other service to call out the driver for leaving their pet in a possible hot vehicle.
HARRIS, MN
Wading Pool at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids Open for the Summer

SAUK RAPIDS -- While some central Minnesota wading pools will be closed for the summer, one in Sauk Rapids has opened just in time to help people beat the heat wave. The city of Sauk Rapids announced Tuesday that the wading pool at Bob Cross Park on 1st Street South is officially open for the summer. The pool will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
krwc1360.com

Buffalo Teen Charged in Golden Valley Carjacking

A juvenile from Wright County is one of two 15-year-old boys charged with an armed car jacking Monday evening in the west metro community of Golden Valley. A Buffalo teen is facing 1st degree felony aggravated robbery, and a teen from Eden Prairie is charged with aiding and abetting him. MNN’s Brent Palm reports that Golden Valley Police say a 16-year-old girl was pumping gas while her 14-year-old sister was in the vehicle when the two subjects approached them. Officers said one of the boys displayed a gun and demanded the older girl hand over the keys to the SUV. The stolen vehicle was reportedly recovered two hours later in Bloomington, and four teens were detained. Investigators reportedly said they also found a handgun.
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka father remembered after dying on trip to Yellowstone

On Monday, Megan Bonk was on a trip with her parents, her husband Geoff and their two kids at Yellowstone when the national park was evacuated because of flooding. As they drove to their lodge to pick up their belongings, Bonk says Geoff had a medical emergency and died unexpectedly, she believes from a heart attack.
MINNETONKA, MN
Transition from Old to New Pleasantview Underway

SAUK RAPIDS -- It's out with the old and in with the new at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says during the first full week of this month the staff spent time removing everything from the old building. They are in the abatement process right now before the actual teardown can begin.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Dancing With Our Stars Raises Over $684,000

ST. JOSEPH -- The annual Dancing With Our Stars event raised an unprecedented amount of money. This year's fundraiser was held Monday night and was back in person at the College of St. Benedict's Escher Auditorium. The total money raised was over $684,000. Helga Bauerly danced to benefit GREAT Theatre's...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Here Are The 8 Signs You’ve Been Out In The Heat To Long In Minnesota

Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
MINNESOTA STATE
Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're visiting.
$50K Powerball Ticket Sold in Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- A Powerball ticket sold in Big Lake was a winner this week. The Minnesota State Lottery says on Monday night there was a winning $50,000 ticket. It was sold at a Kwik Trip in Big Lake. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night. The jackpot is at...
BIG LAKE, MN
Stearns Bank Holdingford Changes Hands

ST. CLOUD -- A local bank is changing hands. VersaHoldings US has reached an agreement to buy Stearns Bank Holdingford from St. Cloud based Stearns Financial Services. Upon completion of the estimated $13.5 million dollar deal, Stearns Bank Holdingford will be renamed VersaBank USA. This will be the first US...
HOLDINGFORD, MN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anoka, Carver, Chippewa, Dakota, Hennepin, Lac Qui Parle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anoka; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Hennepin; Lac Qui Parle; Ramsey; Scott; Stevens; Swift; Washington; Yellow Medicine EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 this afternoon and 106 Monday afternoon, with overnight lows only dropping to around 80. * WHERE...The Twin Cities metro area and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads buckling.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
