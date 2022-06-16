Washington Wizards: TyTy Washington should be team’s NBA Draft selection

TyTy Washington is one of the wild cards of the 2022 NBA Draft , and the Washington Wizards have a handful of ways they can utilize the No. 10 pick. The two parties are a match.

Washington had an underwhelming but respectable freshman season at the University of Kentucky. At 6-foot-3, he showcased an ability to create his own shot, drain mid-range and perimeter jump shots and find his teammates for easy buckets. Washington’s current skill-set and potential is precisely what the Wizards need.

Here’s why the Wizards should select Washington with the No. 10 pick.

TyTy Washington fills a void for the Washington Wizards

The Wizards need a point guard. They’ve been a revolving door at the position, as the likes of Ish Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, Russell Westbrook and John Wall have had the ball in their hands over the last four years. Washington can be the team’s long-term answer.

The Kentucky product does a little bit of everything. He can handle the rock, attack the rack, shoot off the dribble and hit the boards. His multi-dimensional arsenal adds a new element to the Wizards’ backcourt.

Bradley Beal, who’s reportedly likely to re-sign with the Wizards this summer, is going to frequently have the ball in his hands no matter who’s the point guard. Stars are going to get their touches and points. Washington can assist Beal in the scoring department through his versatility.

TyTy Washington stats (2021-22): 12.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45.1/35.0/75.0

Beal frequently attacks the rack. When Beal does as such, he’ll inevitably draw a double-team. This will create clean perimeter looks for Washington, who has a respectable and could-be reliable jump shot at the next level.

Sure, Washington didn’t have the cleanest 2021-22 season. He was inconsistent and suffered a leg injury down the stretch. On the other hand, he showcased a lot of positives and his now-alma mater is rich in high-profile NBA guards who had similar stat lines to Washington across their brief time in Lexington (Wall, Devin Booker, Jamal Murray, De’Aaron Fox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyler Herro and Tyrese Maxey).

Turning the Washington Wizards offense into a juggernaut

Washington’s fit next to Beal is compelling on its own. Furthermore, the former’s arrival would take the Wizards’ offense to the next level, making them a force to be reckoned with on that end of the floor.

At the outset, Washington will be an at-best tertiary source of offense. That’s because the Wizards have Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura in their frontcourt rotation. This situation allows Washington to gradually progress as a scorer, as defensive attention will primarily be on Beal and Porzingis.

Porzingis is a highly productive and versatile scorer who gets points both outside and inside. Kuzma has a respectable jump shot and can create his own shot. Hachimura gets points in a bevy of ways.

Meanwhile, big man Daniel Gafford provides a sturdy interior presence on both ends of the floor. Smith is a scrappy scorer. Corey Kispert sticks perimeter jump shots. This roster makes for a should-be high-octane offense.

If and when Washington gets his feet beneath him, this team will be an offensive juggernaut. They’ll have scoring options across the board.

Why TyTy Washington is a worthwhile gamble

Yes, the Wizards missed the NBA Play-in Tournament this season, which doesn’t exactly provide reason for optimism. At the same time, they had a bizarre season.

Beal missed the last two months of the season due to a wrist injury. They traded Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans to the Dallas Mavericks for Porzingis at the NBA trade deadline. Hachimura was away from the team for half of the season due to personal reasons. The Wizards traded Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers last offseason, where they acquired Kuzma.

All of the aforementioned players haven’t been on the floor at the same time. Now a healthy Beal gets to build chemistry with Porzingis while Kuzma and Hachimura play to their strengths. This team has playoff talent. It’s about getting a long-term point guard and more depth. Washington solves the first issue.

If a star requests a trade or a trade presents itself that allows the Wizards to upgrade at point guard and keep their first-rounder, they should surely inquire. Woking under the mindset that such a trade doesn’t materialize, though, Washington will make a difference for the Wizards. He fills a void and comes with a great deal of upside.

The Wizards have found gems in the backend of the lottery portion of the draft and in the middle of the first round (Hachimura and Kispert). Washington could be their next gem. He’s a home run selection for the Wizards at No. 10.

